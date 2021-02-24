Back

7 new Covid-19 cases in S’pore on Feb. 24, including 1 case in community

Full update this evening.

Siti Hawa | February 24, 2021, 04:11 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed seven new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, as of 12pm on Wednesday (Feb. 24).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,890.

There is one new locally-transmitted case in the community.

There are six imported cases and had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily case numbers

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week.

Feb. 18: 11

Feb. 19: 14

Feb. 20: 12

Feb. 21: 11

Feb. 22: 10

Feb. 23: 4

Feb. 24: 7

Top photo via Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Facebook

