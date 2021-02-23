4 new Covid-19 cases in S’pore on Feb. 23, including 1 dormitory case

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed four new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, as of 12pm on Tuesday (Feb. 23).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,883.

There is one new locally-transmitted case. This person resides in a dormitory.

Three of the new cases are imported and had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily case numbers

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week.

Feb. 16: 1

Feb. 17: 11

Feb. 18: 11

Feb. 19: 14

Feb. 20: 12

Feb. 21: 11

Feb. 22: 10

Feb. 23: 4

