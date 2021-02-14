Beast & Butterflies, Bar Bar Black Sheep visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 14 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Sunday (Feb. 14).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 59,800.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

All of the cases announced today are imported, and 13 were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The imported cases arrived from a variety of countries including Myanmar, India, Indonesia, The Netherlands and Japan.

Here is a breakdown of the imported cases:

Case 60218

Case 60218, a 28-year-old Dutch national, is a Short-Term Visit Pass holder.

He tested negative for Covid-19 upon arrival in Singapore on Feb. 10 for a work project here and was on a controlled itinerary during his stay.

This was largely limited to his place of work on a vessel docked in Singapore and his accommodation.

He subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Feb. 12 as part of MOH's regular testing of such travellers.

He was asymptomatic at the time of testing but developed a fever on Feb. 13.

His serology test result has come back negative, which indicates that this is likely a current infection.

17 more cases discharged

17 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 59,621 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 32 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving.

One is in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

118 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Two new locations visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

Two new locations were added to the list on Feb. 4.

Beast & Butterflies at M Social Singapore on Feb.11

Bar Bar Black Sheep on Feb. 12

Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Feb. 14:

