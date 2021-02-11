12 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 11, 3 new cases in community

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 12 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, as of 12pm on Thursday (Feb. 11).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,759.

There are three locally-transmitted infections in the community, and nine cases are imported.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily case numbers

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Feb. 5: 25

Feb. 6: 26

Feb. 7: 24

Feb. 8: 22

Feb. 9: 11

Feb. 10: 15

Feb. 11: 12

Top image by Kingsley Yang/Unsplash