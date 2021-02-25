Free exhibition on Covid-19 pandemic in S'pore running at National Museum from Feb. 27 - Aug. 29, 2021

"Picturing the Pandemic: A Visual Record of Covid-19 in Singapore" will open at the National Museum of Singapore on Feb. 27, 2021.

Running for about six months, the exhibition documents the stories and experiences of the people in Singapore in the early phases of the pandemic, and how they have come together in this global crisis.

A total of 272 photographs, 16 donated artefacts, and one short film will be on display, inviting visitors into the lives of their fellow residents as they adapt to the new normal.

Five themes

The exhibits span five themes:

A Day in the Life

Essential Workers

New Ways of Living

Making Visible

The Spaces Between Us

The themes encompass the experiences of different demographics, such as children, the elderly, migrant workers, and professionals providing essential services.

"These members of the public welcomed the photographers and filmmakers into their lives and offered an honest look at how they have responded to and coped with the pandemic," the museum revealed.

Here's a peek at some of the photos:

Artefacts

On other hand, the artefacts range from sketches and paintings by the public to a seal carving made by a doctor to remember a patient’s smile behind her face mask.

Another notable artefact is the vial that used to contain the first vaccine administered in Singapore.

Collecting Contemporary Singapore

The curation of media and objects is part of the museum's ongoing Collecting Contemporary Singapore initiative, which seeks to collaborate with the public to capture Singapore's recent history for posterity.

You can still submit any relevant materials here, from now till June 30, 2021.

Details

Picturing the Pandemic: A Visual Record of Covid-19 in Singapore

National Museum of Singapore

93 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178897

Feb. 27 - Aug. 29, 2021

Admission is free.

Visit their website for the latest updates on the exhibition.

Top image via by How Hwee Young, Zakaria Zainal, and National Museum of Singapore