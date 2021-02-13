9 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 13, no locally-transmitted infections in community

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed an additional nine cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Saturday (Feb. 13).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,786.

There are no new locally-transmitted infections in the community.

Nine imported cases

All nine cases are imported and had been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Amongst the nine imported cases:

Eight (Cases 60194, 60195, 60196, 60204, 60205, 60206, 60207 and 60212) are Work Permit Holders who arrived from India, Indonesia and Myanmar, all of whom are foreign domestic workers.

One (Case 60199) is a Work Pass holder who arrived from Russia. They had all already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

35 more cases discharged

35 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 59,604 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 34 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

119 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Feb. 13:

Here is the full list of locations:

Top photos via Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Facebook