Irvins S'pore & Cotton On launching ‘dangerously fashionable’ collaboration soon

Here's a crossover you've probably never seen before.

Collaboration with fashion brand

Local salted egg snack chain Irvins and Australian fashion brand seem to be working on something big.

On Feb. 9, both brands shared teasers of the collaboration on their Instagram pages.

According to the Instagram post by Cotton On, the collaboration is a "world first exclusive".

While the details are scant, those interested can follow their social media pages for more updates on this unusual partnership.

Hopefully, it's not some salted-egg scented clothing.

Top image from InSing.com and screenshot from @cottononasia on Instagram.