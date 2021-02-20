Back

Contractor that ‘erroneously' cleared Kranji woodlands under stop work order by JTC

The contractor added that delays are expected for the Kranji Agri-Food Innovation Park projects.

Matthias Ang | February 20, 2021, 12:29 PM

The contractor which 'erroneously' cleared a forested area at Kranji has put out a press release stating that it is assisting JTC with investigations into the issue.

On Feb. 19, Huationg Global Limited said that it had been issued with a stop-work order by JTC on Jan. 13.

Delays expected for Kranji Agri-Food Innovation Park projects

The contractor added that it expected delays in the completion of project works for the Kranji Agri-Food Innovation Park.

According to JTC, the woodlands had been earmarked for the development of the Agri-Food Innovation Park (AFIP) which is part of the Sungei Kadut Eco-District (SKED).

Huationg also said that as a result of the investigations, it is unable to assess whether the issue will have a "material impact" on the consolidated net tangible assets and earnings of each of its shares, for the current financial year ending Dec. 31, 2021.

The contractor said that it will update its shareholders once this impact can be ascertained, and called on them, along with potential investors, to refrain from taking any action regarding their securities in the company "which may be prejudicial to their interests."

No mention was made in the press release of when the forest-clearing had started.

Satellite images show that Kranji woodlands was destroyed as early as March 2020

In a statement, JTC further said that the "erroneous" clearing had begun on Dec. 2020 before environmental assessments were complete.

However, satellite images of the area have revealed that forest-clearing activity started as early as March 1, 2020.

Work was then halted between March and August 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, only to resume again in September.

By Jan. 25, 2021, green patches of at least 8 hectares - or 11 football fields - were cleared, according to satellite Sentinel-2B used as part of the European Union's Copernicus Earth-monitoring project.

What did JTC say?

A JTC spokesman said on Feb. 16 the mistake was discovered on Jan. 13, 2021.

That was when JTC ordered all clearing works to stop and issued a stern warning to the contractor.

Aerial images of the deforestation were posted on social media on Feb. 14, which prompted JTC's response.

JTC said a Biodiversity Baseline Study was to be carried out in December 2020 to work out an Environmental Monitoring and Management Plan.

It was to be completed in April 2021 only.

Development plans were to be discussed with key stakeholders, including nature groups.

The National Parks Board (NParks) said it was investigating the unauthorised clearance.

It is illegal to fell a tree with a girth exceeding 1m growing on any vacant land, whether within or outside a tree conservation area, except with the approval of NParks, according to the Parks and Trees Act.

Top image collage left image from Huationg Facebook, right image from by Brice Li

 

