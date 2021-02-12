Coffee Bean S'pore launches limited edition Winnie the Pooh drinkware from Feb. 12

If you're looking for something cute to drink from, here's something you can consider.

Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf Singapore has launched its latest series of drinkware today (Feb. 12).

Limited edition series

The limited-edition series features characters from Winnie the Pooh.

This includes:

Winnie the Pooh Tea for One Set (S$29.90) : A set that consists of a ceramic teapot (350ml) with a 3D Winnie the Pooh figurine and a borosilicate glass mug (400ml).

: A set that consists of a ceramic teapot (350ml) with a 3D Winnie the Pooh figurine and a borosilicate glass mug (400ml). Winnie the Pooh silicone cup cover (S$12.90 for one, S$19.90 for two) : A silicone cup cover featuring Pooh's face with a 3D knob shaped like a bee.

: A silicone cup cover featuring Pooh's face with a 3D knob shaped like a bee. Eeyore silicone cup cover (S$12.90 for one, S$19.90 for two): A silicone cup cover featuring Eeyore's face with a 3D knob shaped like an apple.

Here's what the full collection looks like:

These items will be available in stores from Feb. 12, 2021, on a while stocks last basis.

They are not applicable with any other promotions, vouchers, or discounts.

Top image from Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Singapore's Facebook page.