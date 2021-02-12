Coffee Bean S'pore selling double fudge brownie ice-blended drink from S$8.80 to satisfy your sweet tooth

To celebrate Chinese New Year, Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf Singapore is selling a new treat -- the double fudge brownie ice-blended drink.

According to Coffee Bean's Facebook page, the drink is topped with chocolate drizzle, whipped cream and fudgy brownie cubes.

Available in stores across Singapore

The drink has been available in stores across Singapore since Thursday (Feb. 11).

It will only be available for a limited time only.

A small-sized order of the drink costs S$8.80, while stocks last.

Operating hours during Chinese New Year

In view of the festive period, Coffee Bean outlets in Singapore have made some changes to their operating hours.

There are still some outlets that will remain open for 24 hours, including the ones at Century Square, Bugis+, Tiong Bahru Plaza, JCube, and Waterway Point.

You can view each outlet's operating hours here:

Top images from Coffee Bean Facebook & Capitaland website.