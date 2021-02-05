A*Star scientists in S'pore test how salty & fatty 30 fave Chinese New Year snacks are

You are what you eat, so if you become salty and fatty during this Chinese New Year period, it is because you are eating a lot of salty and fatty things.

To give you a rough idea why you are getting more and more rotund, Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) scientists have put together and published a comprehensive list of nutrient contents of 30 CNY snacks consumed in Singapore.

The irony? CNY snacks are almost nutrient-free because they consist of ingredients that are bad for your body i.e. loaded with salt and fat.

A*Star scientists making people acknowledge their guilt

This study, “Energy Density and Nutrient Contents of Selective Chinese New Year Snacks”, was first published in Foods Journal on Aug. 18, 2020.

Professor Christiani Jeyakumar Henry, a senior advisor of Singapore Institute of Food and Biotechnology Innovation (SIFBI) at A*Star, put together this information with his team.

According to them, the mineral content of popular CNY snacks are hard to come by, given that the micronutrient content is not reflected on the food labels, unless specific health claims are made.

The results the team found indicate that popular CNY snacks were generally calorie‐dense and nutrient‐poor.

In Singapore, 27.1 per cent of adult Singapore residents consumed sweet desserts and snacks three times or more per week.

High blood pressure is one of the diet-related chronic diseases affecting many people in Asia due to the overconsumption of sodium.

Here is the table of sin to show you why you are fat:

S/N Snack Item Energy Density (kcal/100g) Fat (g/100g) Sodium (mg/100g) 1 Salted Egg Fish Skin 656 51.9 551.8 2 Arrowhead Cracker 617 49.2 36.3 3 Peanut puff 589 38.7 77.2 4 Egg Crisp 565 33.7 15.8 5 Peanut Candy 557 32.3 12.0 6 Cashew Nut Cookies 554 31.6 146.0 7 Seaweed Roll 545 29.7 413.4 8 Prawn Roll 537 28.3 333.0 9 Green Pea Cookies 536 28.0 171.6 10 Peanut Sesame 531 27.0 34.3 11 Almond Cookie 530 26.8 118.2 12 Almond Cashew Choc Cookies 527 26.2 245.3 13 Vegetarian Almond 521 25.0 143.7 14 Plait Cookies 521 33.0 225.5 15 Oat and Bran Cookies 518 24.4 185.7 16 Salted Egg Yolk Cookies 515 23.8 267.3 17 Almond Delight 514 23.5 268.2 18 Butter Cookies 504 21.6 111.6 19 Sambal Chili Tapioca Crisp 485 17.8 251.8 20 Bitter Nut Cracker w Chili 481 17.1 98.1 21 Mini Love letter 481 17.4 10.5 22 Chocolate wafer 471 15.1 16.5 23 Bitter Nut Crackers 471 28.4 0.4 24 Strawberry Wafer 463 13.5 5.3 25 Nyonya Pandan Egg Roll 462 13.1 137.1 26 Peanut Cookie 443 9.5 3.0 27 Kueh Bahulu 429 7.7 98.5 28 Sunflower Pineapple Tart 427 9.4 123.3 29 Nonya Pineapple Roll 395 10.2 152.6 30 Cake Bangkit 379 9.7 11.5

