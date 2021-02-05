A*Star scientists in S'pore test how salty & fatty 30 fave Chinese New Year snacks are

You are what you eat, so if you become salty and fatty during this Chinese New Year period, it is because you are eating a lot of salty and fatty things.
To give you a rough idea why you are getting more and more rotund, Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) scientists have put together and published a comprehensive list of nutrient contents of 30 CNY snacks consumed in Singapore.
The irony? CNY snacks are almost nutrient-free because they consist of ingredients that are bad for your body i.e. loaded with salt and fat.
A*Star scientists making people acknowledge their guilt
This study, “Energy Density and Nutrient Contents of Selective Chinese New Year Snacks”, was first published in Foods Journal on Aug. 18, 2020.
Professor Christiani Jeyakumar Henry, a senior advisor of Singapore Institute of Food and Biotechnology Innovation (SIFBI) at A*Star, put together this information with his team.
According to them, the mineral content of popular CNY snacks are hard to come by, given that the micronutrient content is not reflected on the food labels, unless specific health claims are made.
The results the team found indicate that popular CNY snacks were generally calorie‐dense and nutrient‐poor.
In Singapore, 27.1 per cent of adult Singapore residents consumed sweet desserts and snacks three times or more per week.
High blood pressure is one of the diet-related chronic diseases affecting many people in Asia due to the overconsumption of sodium.
Here is the table of sin to show you why you are fat:
|S/N
|Snack Item
|Energy Density (kcal/100g)
|Fat
(g/100g)
|Sodium
(mg/100g)
|1
|Salted Egg Fish Skin
|656
|51.9
|551.8
|2
|Arrowhead Cracker
|617
|49.2
|36.3
|3
|Peanut puff
|589
|38.7
|77.2
|4
|Egg Crisp
|565
|33.7
|15.8
|5
|Peanut Candy
|557
|32.3
|12.0
|6
|Cashew Nut Cookies
|554
|31.6
|146.0
|7
|Seaweed Roll
|545
|29.7
|413.4
|8
|Prawn Roll
|537
|28.3
|333.0
|9
|Green Pea Cookies
|536
|28.0
|171.6
|10
|Peanut Sesame
|531
|27.0
|34.3
|11
|Almond Cookie
|530
|26.8
|118.2
|12
|Almond Cashew Choc Cookies
|527
|26.2
|245.3
|13
|Vegetarian Almond
|521
|25.0
|143.7
|14
|Plait Cookies
|521
|33.0
|225.5
|15
|Oat and Bran Cookies
|518
|24.4
|185.7
|16
|Salted Egg Yolk Cookies
|515
|23.8
|267.3
|17
|Almond Delight
|514
|23.5
|268.2
|18
|Butter Cookies
|504
|21.6
|111.6
|19
|Sambal Chili Tapioca Crisp
|485
|17.8
|251.8
|20
|Bitter Nut Cracker w Chili
|481
|17.1
|98.1
|21
|Mini Love letter
|481
|17.4
|10.5
|22
|Chocolate wafer
|471
|15.1
|16.5
|23
|Bitter Nut Crackers
|471
|28.4
|0.4
|24
|Strawberry Wafer
|463
|13.5
|5.3
|25
|Nyonya Pandan Egg Roll
|462
|13.1
|137.1
|26
|Peanut Cookie
|443
|9.5
|3.0
|27
|Kueh Bahulu
|429
|7.7
|98.5
|28
|Sunflower Pineapple Tart
|427
|9.4
|123.3
|29
|Nonya Pineapple Roll
|395
|10.2
|152.6
|30
|Cake Bangkit
|379
|9.7
|11.5
