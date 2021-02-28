Back

S'porean male, 35, puts up 'violent struggle' upon arrest by CNB, about S$480,000 worth of drugs seized

More than 3kg of heroin and 3,000 Ecstasy tablets were seized.

Lean Jinghui | February 28, 2021, 02:32 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Three Singaporeans suspected to be drug offenders were arrested in a recent drug bust by Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers on Feb. 25 and Feb. 26, 2021.

The suspected offenders were aged 31 to 35, and comprised one male and two females.

The drugs seized were estimated to be worth close to S$480,000.

Violent struggle by Singaporean male

CNB officers moved to arrest the Singaporean male, 35, in the vicinity of Jalan Eunos in the afternoon of Feb. 25.

On arrest, the Singaporean male put up a violent struggle, and "necessary force" had to be used to subdue him, CNB said.

A search conducted on him found a total of about 328g of heroin, 122g of ‘Ice’, 6g of ketamine, 93 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets, and 15 Erimin-5 tablets.

A bag of ‘Ice’ seized by CNB officers on Feb. 25. Image courtesy of CNB.

Cash amounting to S$18,900 was also recovered from the 35-year-old male.

Two Singaporean females arrested in hideout

Two Singaporean females, aged 31 and 35, were subsequently arrested when the Singaporean male was brought to his hideout in the same vicinity.

A search conducted on the residential unit recovered a total of about 2,233g of heroin, 1,013g of ‘Ice’, 445g of cannabis, more than 3,000 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets, and cash amounting to S$28,979.

Two bags of heroin and a bundle of cannabis seized by CNB officers on Feb. 25. Image courtesy of CNB.

‘Ecstasy’ tablets seized by CNB officers on Feb. 25. Image courtesy of CNB.

Second hideout found

Follow-up investigations revealed that the man had another hideout in the vicinity of French Road.

In the early morning of Feb. 26, CNB officers escorted him to the said hideout and conducted a further search of the residential unit.

A total of about 475g of heroin, 375g of ‘Ice’, 548g of cannabis, 1g of ketamine, 585 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets and capsules, and a bottle of methadone were seized.

Controlled drugs seized from a CNB operation on Feb. 25 and 26. Image courtesy of CNB.

A tally suggests more than 3kg of heroin, 1.5kg of ‘Ice’, 993g of cannabis, 7g of ketamine, more than 3,000 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets and capsules, 15 Erimin-5 tablets, a bottle of methadone, and cash amounting to S$47,879 was recovered from multiple locations.

The total amount of drugs seized is estimated to be enough for 1,445 heroin abusers, 860 ‘Ice’ abusers and 140 cannabis abusers for a week.

Investigations into the drug activities of all suspects are ongoing.

Top image courtesy of Central Narcotics Bureau 

SPCA S'pore reopen walk-ins for shelter adoptions on weekdays from Mar. 1, 2021

Waiting for their forever homes.

February 28, 2021, 02:14 PM

What you need to know about Clubhouse, the latest social media app to hit S'pore

Crowded house...soon?

February 28, 2021, 01:57 PM

2 S'pore women hospitalised with potentially fatal muscle breakdown after a spin class 

Rhabdomyolysis, a condition where muscles are injured or overworked and start to break down, may ultimately lead to kidney failure and even death.

February 28, 2021, 12:03 PM

Tuas explosion victim, 38, never got to meet baby daughter, over S$100,000 raised for family

He last returned to his hometown in August 2019.

February 28, 2021, 11:36 AM

Woman in S'pore helps unconscious GrabFood delivery driver despite being called a busybody

She called for an ambulance and waited till it came.

February 28, 2021, 11:14 AM

Dry weather expected to persist, increasing risk of hotspots in Southeast Asia

Please rain.

February 28, 2021, 10:37 AM

Migrant worker aims to be S’pore’s bodybuilding champion, trains after long hours at work

Stories Of Us: By day, Murugesan Balamurali works as an air-con technician. By night, he's a competitive bodybuilder with big ambitions.

February 28, 2021, 10:33 AM

24h PSI level hits 'Unhealthy' level in S'pore on Feb. 27, 2021

No spike in levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10.

February 27, 2021, 11:22 PM

2 S'poreans returning from UAE, US, among imported Covid-19 cases on Feb. 27, 2021

The total number of Covid-19 cases in S'pore has reached 59,925.

February 27, 2021, 10:26 PM

64-year-old male S'porean dies of Covid-19 complications on Feb. 26, 2021

As he was already an overseas registered case, he was not included in S'pore's Covid-19 case count.

February 27, 2021, 10:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.