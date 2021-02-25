Back

NParks & SLA remind public to be mindful of personal safety when visiting Clementi & Dover forests

Exercise caution.

Ashley Tan | February 25, 2021, 12:23 AM

Those looking to visit forested areas that aren't established parks or nature reserves should watch out for their own safety, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) and the National Parks Board (NParks) cautioned.

In a media statement on Feb. 24, both agencies said that recent publicity had drawn public interest to areas like Clementi and Dover forests.

Falling branches

In their statement, the two agencies reminded the public that both these areas are not managed for recreation and public access.

As such, there are no paths or pavements, and the terrain and ground are uneven.

These areas also consist of regrowth vegetation with trees like Albizia, which are prone to falling and snapped branches.

NParks and SLA advised the public to be mindful of these dangers for their own personal safety.

Background information

Previously, a viral video of a misty Clementi forest at dawn drew netizens' attention, with many calling for the patch of green to be preserved.

Since then, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has clarified the Clementi forest has been zoned as "Residential (Subjected to Detailed Planning)" since the Master Plan 1998.

It remains slated for residential development in the longer term as of Master Plan 2019, even though URA said that "there are no immediate plans for residential development at the site".

Similarly, it was discovered that the 33ha Dover forest is slated for residential development.

This prompted an outcry from nature lovers to use alternative spaces like golf courses for housing plans instead.

Various politicians have also spoken up about the issue.

Top photo from Richard Chia / FB

