First day of Chinese New Year 2021 is also Palindrome Day

There are only 29 Palindrome Days this century.

Sulaiman Daud | February 12, 2021, 07:42 PM

Happy Chinese New Year to all who celebrate it and are spending time with their loved ones.

And here's a fun fact.

The first day of Chinese New Year, Feb. 12, also happens to be a Palindrome Day.

A Palindrome Day is one where the date reads the same forwards as it does backwards.

Behold:

12 / 02 / 2021

According to TimeAndDate, there are only 29 Palindrome Days in the 21st century.

They all fall in the month of February. The previous one was Feb. 02, 2020, and the next one will be Feb. 22, 2022.

The first one was Feb. 10, 2001 and the last one will be on Feb. 29, 2092.

This, of course, assumes that you are following a dd/mm/yyyy date format, which is quite frankly the superior date format.

If you like Palindrome Days for things like weddings, now you know when to make your bookings.

Top image by Josh Lee.

