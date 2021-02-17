Debt collectors pay visit to 2 Chinese women on CNY Day 2, heated argument ensues

Two debt collectors got into a heated argument with their alleged debtors when they went a-knocking on the second day of Chinese New Year (CNY).

According to Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao, the incident happened at about 3pm on Feb. 13, at a HDB unit along Ubi Avenue 1.

"You don't have the right to come here"

In the two-minute long Facebook video, the two women, clad in CNY festive wear, were seen questioning the debt collectors' decision to visit.

Said one woman (roughly translated from Chinese):

"You don't have the right to come here. I owe money? You must be kidding!"

The other woman got visibly agitated and started chasing the debt collector away from her with a wooden pole while yelling, "What you filming for?!"

When the debt collectors proceeded to show the pair a document that allegedly listed a number of names that included theirs, the pair vehemently denied any connection with the "boss" who reportedly owed the debt.

Both explained that they were not bosses, and insisted that they were not the debtors.

Towards the end of the video, one of the older ladies also said,

"I know how you guys work, I used to do this when I was young. You guys just come when there's just a little bit of connection. But we're not even the boss".

SDCS responds

Following the incident, the Singapore Debt Collection Service (SDCS), which is the debt collection agency the debt collectors were a part of, responded on Facebook.

They claimed that they had only made the visit during CNY as the "debtor failed to response back to us with regards to this issue", and that because the debtor had been avoiding them, they ended up going on their "outdoor mission".

Speaking to Zaobao, they also identified the lady in white from the video as the debtor. They claimed that she owed them S$14600, and had failed to pay for an event that SDCS's client had provided services for in 2016.

In response, the alleged debtor told Zaobao that she was currently looking for a lawyer, and that she intended to resolve the matter amicably.

A police report was subsequently made.

Speaking to Mothership, the Singapore Police Force confirmed that the involved parties were advised accordingly following the report, and no further assistance is required.

You can find the full Facebook post from SDCS here:

Top image via SG Chinese Community and SDCS Facebook