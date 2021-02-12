Back

China bans BBC World News, a week after CGTN's license in UK was revoked

A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said the BBC's reports were not "true and impartial".

Sulaiman Daud | February 12, 2021, 12:06 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

China has banned the broadcast of the BBC World News a week after Chinese media outlet CGTN had its license withdrawn by Ofcom, the UK regulator.

CGTN is the multi-language arm of predominant Chinese broadcaster CCTV.

The apparent retaliatory move was announced by the Chinese National Radio and Television Administration on Feb. 12.

It said that its coverage of China did not fulfil requirements that news reporting must be "true and impartial", and that it undermined China's national interests and "ethnic solidarity".

According to AP, a representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Ofcom had acted on political and ideological grounds, and China has the right to protect the interests of Chinese media.

Meanwhile, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called the move an "unacceptable curtailing" of media freedom, and warned that it would damage China's reputation.

Broadcasts of the BBC in China are generally not available to the wider public, mostly limited to some hotels, businesses and foreign residential compounds.

Ofcom withdrawal

Back on Feb. 4, Ofcom announced that CGTN did not qualify for a license under its requirements, which state that license-holders cannot be controlled by political bodies.

It added that its investigation found that Star China Media Limited, the company that holds the license, is not responsible for the editorial content of CGTN. It added:

"In addition, we have been unable to grant an application to transfer the licence to an entity called China Global Television Network Corporation (CGTNC).

This is because crucial information was missing from the application, and because we consider that CGTNC would be disqualified from holding a licence, as it is controlled by a body which is ultimately controlled by the Chinese Communist Party."

According to CNNBeijing has previously expressed frustration with the BBC over its reporting on camps for the Uighur people in Xinjiang, Western China.

The reports allege that women are raped, sexually abused and tortured within these camps.

China denies the allegations and accused the BBC of spreading "explicit falsehoods" about Chinese policy in Xinjiang.

Related stories:

Top image from Unsplash.

Coffee Bean S'pore launches limited edition Winnie the Pooh drinkware from Feb. 12

Cute.

February 12, 2021, 11:41 AM

Hooi Kee Eating House at S'pore Shopping Centre suspends operations after 2 customers get typhoid fever

With effect from Feb. 11.

February 12, 2021, 10:38 AM

65 cat lovers in S'pore donate S$4,451 to give out as surprise CNY angbaos to 18 cat feeders, surpass initial S$500 target

Community of cat lovers showing their appreciation.

February 12, 2021, 04:14 AM

Chinatown Complex visited 14 times between Jan. 28 & Feb. 10 by infectious Covid-19 case

This evening's update.

February 12, 2021, 12:44 AM

Tampines stabbing: Alleged attacker had repeatedly harassed woman who was his estranged wife

She had filed a personal protection order against him in March 2020.

February 11, 2021, 07:05 PM

Huawei earpieces can be charged with phones, 5-min charge adds 5-hour playtime

Charge on the go.

February 11, 2021, 05:10 PM

‘Charity begins from home’: Couple to spend Valentine’s Day volunteering instead of dating

The couple that volunteers together, stays together.

February 11, 2021, 05:00 PM

I give my parents CNY angpows as a single, Asian woman because how else will I tell them I love them?

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

February 11, 2021, 04:45 PM

M'sian man finds over 50 dead roaches in car after an effective insecticide spray

Eeee.

February 11, 2021, 04:03 PM

12 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 11, 3 new cases in community

Latest update.

February 11, 2021, 03:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.