Back

Father of Chin Swee Road toddler to be charged with murder

The matter has been adjourned to March 2, 2021.

Jason Fan | February 05, 2021, 07:50 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

On Sep. 10, 2019, the burnt corpse of a toddler was found in a metal pot inside a HDB flat at Chin Swee Road.

A then-31-year-old man, and a then-30-year-old woman, the biological parents of the toddler, were charged on Sep. 17, 2019, for murder.

On Feb. 5, the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) announced they will be proceeding on a murder charge against the biological father of the toddler.

Background

The couple allegedly murdered their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter in 2014, but the remains were only discovered in 2019.

On Sep. 10, 2019, neighbours reported a pungent smell from the unit, and the remains of the toddler were later discovered by the police.

Both suspects were already remanded since June 2018 for other unrelated offences.

The man had previously been charged with drug-related offences and rioting, while the woman was sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to drug-related charges and theft.

The parents have at least three other children.

AGC applied for discharge not amounting to an acquittal for mother

According to AGC, besides the murder charge, the toddler's father will also face 13 other criminal charges, as listed below.

Image via AGC.

Image via AGC.

However, these charges will be stood down, pending the resolution of the murder charge.

A charge that is stood down is temporarily put on hold, but the prosecution can choose to revisit it at a later stage.

In addition, the toddler's mother will also face 12 criminal charges.

Image via AGC.

AGC has applied for a discharge not amounting to an acquittal of the murder charge against the deceased's mother, after "reviewing the facts and evidence of the case".

This means the prosecution retains the right to prosecute her for this offence in the future, if it is granted.

However, the woman's defence counsel objected to the application, and sought a discharge amounting to an acquittal instead.

A discharge not amounting to an acquittal means that the individual may still be prosecuted for the same offence in the future, while a discharge amounting to an acquittal means that the individual will not be prosecuted for the same offence in the future.

The matter has been adjourned to March 2, 2021.

Related Stories

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Image via Google Maps.

M'sia imposes restrictions during CNY period to fight Covid-19, but critics say rules make 'little sense'

The National Unity Ministry will appeal to the National Security Council.

February 05, 2021, 06:06 PM

Netizens laud kind SBS bus driver for helping elderly man alight from bus

Class act.

February 05, 2021, 06:04 PM

Drinks stall in Taman Jurong food centre sells hot coffee & tea for S$0.70, iced ones for S$0.80

Journey to the west to enjoy 1990s/ 2000s prices.

February 05, 2021, 05:57 PM

Lin Meijiao's daughter, Chantalle Ng, stars as a Vietnamese bride in Channel 8's 'My Star Bride'

Working alongside mum was a positive experience for Ng.

February 05, 2021, 05:02 PM

2-in-1 store selling artisanal coffee & customisable furniture opens in Dhoby Ghaut

Would you like to have coffee at a furniture store?

February 05, 2021, 04:42 PM

Eco-conscious burger chain Carne by Michelin-starred chef opening in S'pore on Feb. 25, 2021

More burgers.

February 05, 2021, 04:22 PM

A*Star scientists in S'pore test how salty & fatty 30 fave Chinese New Year snacks are

Here for a good time not for a long time.

February 05, 2021, 04:20 PM

25 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 5, 2 locally-transmitted

Today's initial update.

February 05, 2021, 03:57 PM

S'pore ayam penyet stall receives lawyer's letter from Audemars Piguet for spoofing logo & tagline

Oh no.

February 05, 2021, 03:52 PM

Scruffy cat found in Simei reunited with owner after it went missing at Jurong West in 2018

Three years is a long time.

February 05, 2021, 03:39 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.