S’pore hawker selling chicken rice & roast pork birthday cakes that cost S$48-S$88

The cakes have to be ordered in advance.

Tanya Ong | February 21, 2021, 02:55 PM

Birthday cakes aren't everyone's cup of tea, especially for those who aren't into sweet treats.

But you can always count on innovative F&B outlets to come up with something new.

Introducing chicken rice and roast pork 'birthday cakes'.

Savoury birthday cakes

A creation by former Hilton chef Louis Tan, the special cakes are offered at his hawker stalls.

8 Days reported that Tan first made the cakes a permanent item after the Circuit Breaker. The cakes come in three sizes: S$48 (for four pax), S$68 (for six pax) and S$88 (for eight pax).

Customers can also choose from different meat combinations — steamed chicken, roast chicken, roast pork belly, pork belly char siew — to be served atop a bed of rice.

The cakes are adorned with cucumber slices and cherry tomatoes as well.

A new addition coming soon is roast duck, Tan told 8 Days.

Check out some of the combinations:

Lawrence Hiew/FB

Lee Qiuwei/FB

William Soh/FB

The items are not on the menu, and are available for pre-order only.

Interested customers should call 98474988 at least two days in advance to place their order. Island-wide delivery is available at S$12 per location.

Uncle Louis Famous Chicken Rice

Tan started his chicken rice hawker business in 1995, and serves a variety of dishes including rice and noodles along with roasted meats.

Uncle Louis Famous Chicken Rice/FB

Uncle Louis Famous Chicken Rice/FB

One plate of chicken or roasted pork rice starts from S$3.

The three outlets are located at Block 395A Bukit Batok West Ave 5, Pek Kio Market and Food Centre, as well as Upper Boon Keng Market and Food Centre.

Operating hours: 10am to 8pm, Monday to Sunday.

Top photo via Wiliam Soh, Uncle Louis Famous Chicken Rice/FB.

