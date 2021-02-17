California home baker makes cheesecake that look like mahjong tiles

From punny mahjong T-shirts to mahjong-themed HDB flats, Singaporeans' love for mahjong is simply undeniable.

If you wish to take your mahjong obsession to the next level, try making mahjong-themed cheesecake.

California-based home baker Serena Li recently shared pictures of cheesecake that look like mahjong tiles. These were baked by Li and her sister.

Cheesecake mahjong tiles

While the tiles vary slightly in size, Li and her sister hand-painted the intricate designs on the front of the cheesecake mahjong tiles using food colouring gel and detail paintbrushes.

The cheesecake tiles also sport green crusts which match the table top and mahjong set featured in Li's pictures.

While Li and her sister did not make an edible replica of the entire mahjong set, they included at least one tile from each suit.

The sisters made a full set of flowers and honours and two tiles from each of the remaining suits: stones, characters and bamboos.

Ingredients

Li also posted the full list of ingredients required to make the cheesecake mahjong tiles in Facebook group subtle asian baking.

She followed a basic cheesecake recipe using the following ingredients: 32 oz of cream cheese

2/3 cup of sour cream

one cup sugar

1.5 teaspoons of vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon of salt

four large eggs at room temperature

For the crust, she used: 1.5 cups of graham cracker crumbs

two tablespoons of sugar

one tablespoon of brown sugar

seven tablespoons of melted butter

green food dye

Mahjong guide

For more information about this popular traditional game, check out our beginner's guide to mahjong.

Top images by Serena Li.