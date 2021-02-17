California home baker makes cheesecake that look like mahjong tiles

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
From punny mahjong T-shirts to mahjong-themed HDB flats, Singaporeans' love for mahjong is simply undeniable.
If you wish to take your mahjong obsession to the next level, try making mahjong-themed cheesecake.
California-based home baker Serena Li recently shared pictures of cheesecake that look like mahjong tiles. These were baked by Li and her sister.
Cheesecake mahjong tiles
While the tiles vary slightly in size, Li and her sister hand-painted the intricate designs on the front of the cheesecake mahjong tiles using food colouring gel and detail paintbrushes.
The cheesecake tiles also sport green crusts which match the table top and mahjong set featured in Li's pictures.
While Li and her sister did not make an edible replica of the entire mahjong set, they included at least one tile from each suit.
The sisters made a full set of flowers and honours and two tiles from each of the remaining suits: stones, characters and bamboos.
Ingredients
Li also posted the full list of ingredients required to make the cheesecake mahjong tiles in Facebook group subtle asian baking.
- 32 oz of cream cheese
- 2/3 cup of sour cream
- one cup sugar
- 1.5 teaspoons of vanilla extract
- 1/8 teaspoon of salt
- four large eggs at room temperature
- 1.5 cups of graham cracker crumbs
- two tablespoons of sugar
- one tablespoon of brown sugar
- seven tablespoons of melted butter
- green food dye
Mahjong guide
For more information about this popular traditional game, check out our beginner's guide to mahjong.
Top images by Serena Li.
