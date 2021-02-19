S'porean actor Terence Cao selling S$18.80 mee siam made from 100-year-old Peranakan recipe

F&B business ventures are undeniably popular amongst Channel 8 artistes.

The celebrity behind Sibay Shiok, a new online F&B business, is none other than local actor Terence Cao, who is offering Peranakan mee siam made using a 100-year-old recipe that he inherited from his great-great-grandmother.

Fellow renowned names in the entertainment industry such as Dawn Yeoh, Shane Pow, and Vincent Ng have joined him in this business venture.

Overwhelming response

Launched on Feb. 1, Cao's mee siam received an overwhelming response; it was completely sold out in the following two days (Feb. 2 and 3).

According to 8 Days, Sibay Shiok received 700 enquiries on its launch day.

Cao initially planned to fulfil the orders from his home but ended up engaging a professional sous chef and shifting operations to a central kitchen in Jurong to cope with the high demand.

Dry Mee Siam

Known as Sibay Shiok’s Special Dry Mee Siam, the dish is made with Kashmiri and Charapita chilli, Penang belachan, dried shrimps, shallots, eggs, and honeyed tamarinds. It comes with a side of sambal prawns.

The noodles are served in a brown takeout box. The prawns come in a separate plastic tray that sits on top of the box, preventing the noodles from getting soaked by the sambal gravy.

The box comes with a lid and handle for easy transportation.

When you are ready to eat, you may eat the prawns and mee siam separately or pour the sambal prawns and gravy into the noodles and mix it all up.

Menu items

The Mee Siam (Twin) — where you get two boxes of mee siam — is currently available for pre-order at a promotional price of S$18.80.

Other than Mee Siam, they also serve Sibay Shiok's Tak Gor BYLF (2 Pax) (S$39.80), which is basically rice with braised abalone, fresh egg, and Hong Kong kai lan.

If you just want the canned baby abalones, you can purchase them for S$15.80.

You can make a pre-order by dropping them a direct message on Instagram @sibayshiok or Facebook, or a Whatsapp message at 94742947.

Sibay Shiok charges a delivery fee of:

S$5.50 for orders within 10km of Sibay Shiok’s Jurong central kitchen

S$8.50 for orders above 10km

Deliveries are made from 12.30pm to 2.30pm, as well 5.30pm to 7.30pm daily.

Celebrity reviews

Speaking to 8 Days, Yeoh disclosed that they initially wanted to keep their involvement "low-key". Now, all four celebrities involved have appeared on the brand's Instagram page.

Other celebrities who have shown support include Zoe Tay, Elvin Ng, Edwin Goh, Zhang Yaodong, and Chen Xiuhuan.

Support local farmers

According to 8days, Sibay Shiok sources most of its ingredients from Singapore-based farms as the four celebrities wish to support local business.

Oceanus, who provides the baby abalones, is the first of nine Singaporean farms that Sibay Shiok is partnering with to sell their produce on its platforms.

Earlier this month, Cao came under public scrutiny for breaching social distancing regulations in Phase 2.

The 53-year-old also acknowledged his recent Covid-19 rule breach in the interview, admitting that he made a mistake.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images by SibayShiok.