Back

We tried Terence Cao's sold-out mee siam with sambal prawns that costs S$18.80 for 2

Is this 100-year-old Peranakan recipe really sibay shiok?

Karen Lui | February 26, 2021, 11:56 AM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Terence Cao, along with Dawn Yeoh, Shane Pow, and Vincent Ng, is now selling mee siam.

This project is the most recent in the spate of celebrity F&B ventures, but we're sufficiently intrigued by its popularity and the "100-year-old recipe" sell.

Packaging

For S$18.80, it comes in a black box containing two servings.

Photo by Karen Lui

Photo by Karen Lui

Photo by Karen Lui

Each serving comes in a brown box (containing the mee siam) and a plastic tray with the sambal prawns.

First impression: It's an obviously modern and aesthetic design that doesn't compromise on convenience (+points for the handle).

Photo by Karen Lui

The plastic lid over the tray containing the sambal prawns is  also quite secure, so you need not worry too much about receiving a box soaked in spilled sambal.

If you don't want your mee siam tossed around, best to ensure your boxes remain upright during transportation — although it ranked very low on our list of concerns.

Photo by Karen Lui

To accommodate the depth of the tray, the brown box is not filled completely to the brim with ample space for you to mix the ingredients.

Taste test

We didn't heat up the room-temperature mee siam because we were too excited (and lazy).

The fried egg and taupok were nothing particularly mind-blowing, but the the mee siam had a slight kick that grew on us.

One of us (*ahem* me) is not a fan of wet mee siam and cannot handle spice very well, but didn't feel overwhelmed by it and could still continue to enjoy it without needing to chase it with water after each mouthful.

Photo by Karen Lui

The portion isn't huge, so those with bigger appetites can consider keeping both servings for yourselves.

Although a lime was included for those who would like a zestier flavour, we did not squeeze the lime as we felt that the tanginess of the mee siam was sufficient on its own.

Overall, we liked the taste of the mee siam.

Sambal prawns

Each serving comes with five peeled prawns (yes, we counted) for easy consumption.

The prawns were so thickly covered in sambal that we had to scrape some off for the pictures.

Although I found the sambal to be spicier than the mee siam (I had to reach over for water), I preferred the sambal prawns to the mee siam.

The sambal was flavourful with a sweetness to it, which I enjoyed.

Photo by Karen Lui

While the recommended serving style is to mix the sambal prawns into the mee siam and eat them altogether, we preferred eating the mee siam and prawns separately while having the freedom to control our respective spice levels (okay, it was just me who had to do that).

Verdict

At S$9.40 per single serving, the price is definitely on the higher side but it is pretty good dry mee siam that will not become soggy upon arrival.

The only gripe we noticed is the delivery charges of S$5.50 and S$8.50 for orders within 10km and beyond 10km of their Jurong central kitchen respectively, which pushes the total cost even higher.

A group buy could be the solution to this — or maybe the celebs could expand their venture, at the rate business is going. Heh.

 

Top images via Terence Cao's Instagram, Karen Lui.

First 3 Bidadari BTO projects from 2015 launch completed

Lots of green spaces, landscaped gardens and rooftop gardens.

February 26, 2021, 01:00 PM

Netflix S'pore releasing new 'Kingdom' episode on the origins of the zombie infections

Stand-alone episode.

February 26, 2021, 12:44 PM

Covid-19 took your job? Take advantage of temporary or short-term opportunities to find a new one.

Now is the time to be flexible.

February 26, 2021, 12:24 PM

Starbucks S'pore launches limited edition Cherry Blossom Strawberry latte capsules at S$8.90 per box

You can never have enough sakura in Spring.

February 26, 2021, 12:20 PM

24-year-old BFFs open lok lok kopitiam stall in Tai Seng with S$1 skewers as they miss JB

JB-style lok lok. In Singapore.

February 26, 2021, 11:24 AM

Lawrence Wong: S'poreans should prepare for rapidly-changing future to avoid fate of Blackberry

Blackberry was rendered obsolete when Apple's iPhone entered the smartphone market.

February 26, 2021, 11:05 AM

Man, 31, dies after being run over by train near Kallang MRT, police does not suspect foul play

The man was pronounced dead at scene.

February 26, 2021, 10:26 AM

Court of Appeal reserves judgement on AHTC lawsuit

Lawyers representing the parties involved were subjected to extensive questioning by the court on their positions.

February 26, 2021, 10:04 AM

Outpouring of help & money from S'pore for child & family of Myanmar helper abused to death by employer

Money donated will go straight to the deceased woman's family in Myanmar.

February 26, 2021, 04:49 AM

Ex-bubble tea shop owner, 55, acquitted after 3 years of being accused of molesting 2 teenage employees

The defence argued that the victims had colluded to frame the accused over a salary dispute.

February 26, 2021, 12:08 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.