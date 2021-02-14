Back

My girlfriend & I decided to celebrate V-day on a totally random date in Aug. because we can

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

Jason Fan | February 14, 2021, 02:13 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Valentine's Day is here.

As if planning for it isn't normally stressful enough for the parties involved, this year's Valentine's Day is during the Chinese New Year weekend, which complicates things even further.

After all, many Chinese couples will now have to make some difficult decisions: who would you rather piss off? Your family members, or your significant other?

This could very well be a situation that I should be dreading given that I am attached, but I'm in decidedly high spirits.

That's because I don't intend to celebrate Valentine's Day on Feb. 14 this year.

In fact, I'm only going to be celebrating it on Aug. 14, a full six months later.

Celebrating Valentine's Day a week after was still great

This seemingly strange decision to celebrate Valentine's Day months after the actual date was made some time after Valentine's Day last year.

I had to work overtime, and was unable to spend it on a nice night out with my girlfriend.

It was even more unfortunate as it was our first Valentine's Day together, so naturally, I felt the pressure to do something special for the occasion.

Thankfully, my girlfriend was extremely understanding, and we made it up for it by spending a relaxing weekend in Johor Bahru the following weekend (weeks before travel restrictions began to kick in).

Although missing Valentine's Day (especially on the first year) may seem taboo for some couples, the experience made me realise that there was actually nothing intrinsically special about Valentine's Day.

Yes, it's meant to be the day of love, and it's supposed to be "special".

However, we had our very own Valentine's Day the week after, and we managed to have a splendid time nonetheless visiting escape rooms and eating Lok Lok.

Given the great time we had, it was on the very same trip that my girlfriend first gave this crazy suggestion.

"Why don't we just celebrate Valentine's Day on a different date? Like, every year?"

Why not, indeed.

There's always a mad rush during Valentine's Day

If you really think about it, there are many merits to not having to plan a special day for you and your partner on Valentine's Day itself.

After all, whenever Valentine's Day draws closer, things tend to get extremely hectic.

You have to order flowers, and hope that the overwhelmed florists will send your order in time, and in good condition.

Finding a place to meet is also tough, given that most places are often booked out in advance. You may find yourself googling yet another list of "best places to bring your girlfriend for a romantic date", just to realise that others were way ahead of you and have already made reservations.

Even if you've secured a place for your date, you're not out of the woods yet. Doing anything spontaneous on Valentine's Day is likely to be a nightmare.

Suddenly feel like grabbing dessert? How about a long queue at your favourite ice-cream cafe?

Want to grab a drink? Sorry, the bars are all full.

How about a stroll down the beach to have a romantic time gazing at the stars?

Please. As if you're the first to think of this. Have fun sitting on the crowded beach with a dozen other like-minded couples.

Trust me. You won't be able to do this on Valentine's Day. Image via Unsplash.

You save money by not celebrating on the day itself

In addition, there are many practical reasons for why celebrating Valentine's Day on another date is a good idea.

After all, it's an open secret that doing anything on the day itself is going to cost you an arm and a leg.

Flowers are more expensive (supply and demand, folks), and some upscale places even try to restrict you to a special Valentine's Day menu, rather than allowing you to order ala carte.

The catch, of course, is that the set meal is often more expensive, given that it may include typical Valentine's Day staples such as a nice bottle of wine and some chocolates.

Eating out during Valentine's Day can get expensive. Image via Unsplash.

If you feel like going on a relaxing staycation (especially these days, since travel isn't an option), you will likely find that prices won't be cheap during this time as well.

Pro tip: if you want to save some money, but still celebrate close to the date itself, try planning a date a few days after Valentine's Day itself.

You'll often find that items such as flowers and soft toys may be on sale, and if you're lucky, you may even snag a full bouquet of flowers left behind at the void deck by someone who got rejected after confessing to his crush (this definitely wasn't me).

It can be any date you want

Don't get me wrong, I'm not at all against celebrating Valentine's Day.

In fact, I think it's great to have a special day every year where a couple can spend some quality time together, and appreciate each other.

However, I don't believe that there's necessarily a need to celebrate it on Feb. 14 , as neither my girlfriend nor I feel that the date itself is special in any way.

And in case you're wondering why we decided on August. 14, it's simply because it's easy to remember, being exactly six months after the actual Valentine's Day.

Since our birthdays are in November and January respectively, we also want to space out the gift-giving within a four-month window (very practical, I know).

To be honest, your personal Valentine's Day can be any date you want.

It can be your first anniversary, or the day you first talked to your partner. Or it can be a completely arbitrary date, just like mine.

No matter what it is, just choose a date, and make it special for you and your partner.

This helps to avoid unhealthy comparisons

If you're still not convinced, let me put it this way.

On Valentine's Day, it's also likely that you'll see plenty of couples walking down the street holding flowers as well. Which may make the act of flower-gifting seem a little less special.

In addition, given the sheer volume of social media posts on that day, some may even feel tempted to compare their gifts to others ("eh, how come her bouquet is larger than mine???"), or compare the restaurants that others are going to.

Face it, that's simply not healthy for a day that should be about appreciating one another.

By celebrating the occasion on a different date, you get to spend the day doing what both of you enjoy without the pervasive temptation of comparing your celebration to someone else's.

Whether you still want to have a romantic wine and dine session, or you simply prefer spending the time playing board games with one another, it doesn't matter. Nobody is going to judge you.

Plus, you get to save money and avoid the mad rush that's typically involved with Valentine's Day.

What's there to lose? (Unless you made the decision unilaterally without consulting your partner. Then maybe you have a lot to lose).

Top photo: Hung Pham, Jessie daniella/Unsplash

S'porean woman falls in love with Toast Box server, marries him in 6 months & sets up own stall

Despite spending practically 24 hours a day with one another, the couple still enjoy each other's company.

February 14, 2021, 01:52 PM

S'pore Zouk otter couple getting frisky in video posted on Valentine's Day

Love is in the air.

February 14, 2021, 01:47 PM

4D number 1441 sold out on Saturday & Sunday following Tanjong Pagar crash

Morbid fascination.

February 14, 2021, 12:40 PM

M'sian YouTuber, 21, buys Mercedes-Benz & house with earnings

Yes, a y2k baby.

February 14, 2021, 11:55 AM

They started dating after their wedding: S'pore couple shares what an arranged marriage is like

Stories of Us: For Sweta and Shaman, an arranged marriage was never part of their life plan. Today, they can't imagine it being any other way.

February 14, 2021, 11:54 AM

Donald Trump acquitted by Senate in impeachment trial for second time

To be convicted, a two-thirds majority, or 67 votes, was needed.

February 14, 2021, 11:44 AM

How 2 colleagues at Cold Storage Katong in 1987 became lifelong soulmates

Stories of Us: Kevin Yap, 59, and Lynda Seah, 53, met in 1987 at their workplace, Cold Storage. They've been working together ever since, but still say that every minute with each other is time they embrace and cherish.

February 14, 2021, 09:57 AM

Tanjong Pagar crash eyewitness, 60, said he saw woman badly injured & man screaming

Neighbours from two blocks of flats nearby awoken by commotion.

February 14, 2021, 05:49 AM

Lady who tried to save boyfriend & friends from burning car 'fighting for her life' at SGH

Currently in ICU.

February 13, 2021, 11:43 PM

Ridiculously small Hermes-inspired orange peel sandals go viral

Cute.

February 13, 2021, 10:55 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.