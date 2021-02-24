Back

Catholic High School boys fight in toilet as peers watch on

The boys have since been counselled.

Belmont Lay | February 24, 2021, 10:40 PM

Catholic High School has taken to task the boys seen in a video fighting in the school's toilet.

Catholic High School principal Poh Chun Leck said in response to media queries:

We are aware of the video circulating online on social media platforms of our students. The school takes a serious view of such behaviour and the students will be disciplined. We have counselled the students, who have since expressed remorse for their actions. We have also engaged their parents, and will continue to work closely with them to guide their teenagers.

What the video showed

The school did not reveal when the incident took place, but a video of two boys fighting in a restroom was circulated on Facebook as early as Feb. 23, 2021.

The video appears to have been removed but other versions exist online:

In total, the video has been uploaded to multiple social media platforms and have been watched at least tens of thousands of times.

The Catholic High School name and logo were visible as seen on the back of the shirts of the boys in the one-and-a-half-minute video.

The fight appeared to have been planned beforehand as the video began as the boys were readying themselves to tee off.

Two boys then exchanged blows using punches and kicks to the body, while actively avoiding hitting each other in the face, as those watching on shouted from the sidelines.

More than half a dozen boys, many of them wearing masks, watched the fight take place.

Some of the boys could be seen videoing the fight.

