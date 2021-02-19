Back

Ginger kitty boards bus in M'sia, has insightful conversation with bus driver

Pawssenger.

Guan Zhen Tan | February 19, 2021, 01:02 PM

Facebook user Apai Wanakashie, a Rapid KL bus driver, had a particularly demanding four-legged customer, in the form of a ginger tabby.

Seeing that the bus had its doors open, the cat hops on board and the good-natured driver greets him as Encik Oyen or Mr Orange.

The driver asked, "Mr Orange, where would you like to go?"

Orange mews, to which the driver quips: "KLCC?", referring to the Kuala Lumpur City Centre.

Screenshot via Apai Wanakashie's Facebook video

Orange mews again in agreement, but unfortunately as the good-natured driver tells him "KLCC is closed lah".

The two continue their adorable conversation, with the driver nagging at Orange for not scanning his pass, and asking where Orange wanted to go.

Had to exit bus

Despite Orange's best attempts at communicating its wishes to travel by firmly planting himself on the lower steps of the staircase, the driver breaks it to Orange that the cat can't take the bus.

Screenshot via Apai Wanakashie's Facebook video

Screenshot via Apai Wanakashie's Facebook video

Screenshot via Apai Wanakashie's Facebook video

Orange would then jump onto a seat, meowing at the driver in protest for a while longer.

Screenshot via Apai Wanakashie's Facebook video

Eventually, the driver manages to persuade Orange to leave the vehicle, and in return, the driver gave Orange and two of his companions some cat food.

Screenshot via Apai Wanakashie's Facebook video

Screenshot via Apai Wanakashie's Facebook video

Orange's antics caught the attention of Rapid KL as well, who reshared the video on their Facebook page.

"Orange, don't be sad." They wrote. "If this bus captain doesn't want to bring Orange to KLCC via bus, we'll take the LRT okay?"

Regular bus passenger

This isn't the first time Orange has got onto this bus either.

Just two days before this particularly viral video, Orange had boarded the bus and even scooted up to the second floor.

Tickled but exasperated, the driver tells Orange that it can't stay.

Cute.

Top image via Apai Wanakashie's Facebook video

