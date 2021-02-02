Back

S'pore community cat chasing birds along road hit by car, writhes in pain & dies in front of fellow cat

The second cat stood beside and looked on at its fallen friend.

Ashley Tan | February 02, 2021, 06:05 PM

Some community cats are particularly cherished and doted on by neighbourhood residents and feeders.

The loss of a community cat could deal a huge blow for those who look after it.

A rather harrowing video of a community cat getting hit by an oncoming car, in front of another cat it was playing with, was posted to SG Road Vigilante's YouTube page.

Chased birds onto road

The accident apparently occurred on Jan. 30, and was filmed from another car's dashcam.

Several mynahs were spotted on the road, before the dark-coloured cat squeezed out from a gap in the building's perimeter wall and chased after the birds.

As the birds flew off, the cat chased them onto the road, and was suddenly hit by an oncoming Toyota Prius.

A second dark and white-coloured cat, which appears to have followed the first cat out onto the road, narrowly missed getting struck by the car.

After getting hit, the first cat ran back onto the pavement, bounced off the wall and writhed in pain on the ground for a few seconds before coming to a stop at the side of the road.

The second cat stood beside and looked on at its fallen friend.

From the video, the car can be seen braking for a bit further up the road, though it is uncertain if the driver stopped to check on the injured cat.

According to the person who contributed the video to SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page, the cat eventually succumbed to its injuries at the scene.

The owner of the dashcam footage only realised it had passed when the cat did not appear for its meals.

The cat has since been cremated.

Top photo from SG Road Vigilante / YouTube

