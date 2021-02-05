Eco-conscious burger chain Carne by Michelin-starred chef opening in S'pore on Feb. 25, 2021

Carne, a burger chain by Michelin-starred chef Mauro Colagreco is coming to Singapore.

It will open its first outlet out of Argentina in Singapore along Amoy Street from Feb. 25, 2021.

The outlet is housed in a restored heritage shophouse which can sit up to 80 diners.

The sustainable gastronomy concept is the world's first burger chain to become a Certified B Corporation, which is a triple impact certification (social, environmental and economic) for businesses committed to doing better for the world.

Thus, one can expect an eco-conscious all-day menu of made-to-order burger, milkshakes and more.

Here's what you can find on the menu:

Complete Burger (S$28)

The burger includes grass-fed beef patty, crispy smoked, hormone-free bacon, local oak lettuce, organic tomato, red onion, pickled cucumber and an over-easy egg with cheddar cheese.

Veggie Burger (S$16)

The Veggie Burger is made with grilled portobello mushrooms, halloumi cheese, local oak lettuce and tomato tapenade.

Beef and Chimichurri Burger (S$24)

Specially created for the Singapore outlet, this burger includes a house-blend chimichurri sauce.

Crispy Chicken Burger (S$18)

Another burger that is specially curated for the Singapore outlet, this burger combines a locally-sourced, GMO-free poussin chicken thigh with fresh green cabbage, chilli pickled organic cucumber and organic greek yoghurt dressing.

Opening promotion

From Feb. 25 to 28, the first 50 customers per day can get the Complete Burger for just S$10.

Every burger purchased during these dates will also get a complimentary upgrade to a full combo set that includes the Triple-Cooked Agria Fries and a choice of soft drinks.

Details

88 Amoy Street, Singapore 069907

Opening hours: 8am to 11pm, daily. Breakfast is only from 8am to 11am.

Top image from Carne and @8mresg on Instagram.