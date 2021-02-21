American rapper Cardi B says she 'can't wait to try' some Irvin's Salted Egg potato chips

In a tweet on Saturday, Feb. 20, American rapper and songwriter Cardi B said she "can't wait to try" some salted egg potato chips from Irvins, a Singaporean brand.

The popular snack was suggested to her by a Twitter user, who said the potato chips taste "so good".

The celebrity had asked her followers for suggestions on what treats to get at an Asian supermarket as she was making a trip there to get some tamarind. She also asked for soup recommendations as her dad likes it.

Going to a Asian market to get some tamarind for me and my dad .What other treats should I get ? I love different treats ....and soups ? I don’t really like soup but my dad do sooo recommendations? And I like picture replies a lot ....if ya can ! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 20, 2021

She promptly received plenty of suggestions.

Besides Irvin's Salted Egg potato chips, some of the food her followers suggested include savoury food like Indomie instant noodles, Shin Ramyun, condiments like Lao Gan Ma chilli sauce, and snacks like Meiji Yan Yan biscuit sticks, Kopiko candy, Want Want rice crackers, Samanco fish-shaped ice ceam sandwich, mochi ice cream, and brown sugar boba ice cream.

Out of these, she said she loves Meiji Yan Yan biscuit sticks and mochi ice cream, and added that her nail tech's son loves Samanco ice cream sandwiches.

Jenny my nail tech son love these https://t.co/hoJ7kcHwdQ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 20, 2021

Hopefully she managed to get her Asian snacks fix.

Top image via Cardi B's Twitter and Instagram