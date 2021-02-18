Back

Internet helps S'pore owner locate driver who ran over pet dog within 2 days

Hit-and-run.

Mandy How | February 18, 2021, 04:48 PM

The internet has shown the good it can do once again.

Found unconscious

On Feb. 14, local Instagram user Rebecca Tan posted an appeal on her Instagram Stories.

She had found a pet dog named Rocky who had been run over by a driver. The driver allegedly left the scene without helping the animal.

The dog, likely a Shetland Sheepdog, was unconscious when discovered near a bus stop along Choa Chu Kang Way.

From the image that Tan posted, what appeared to be a small pool of blood was spotted on the ground next to the dog.

Tan and those at the scene managed to wake Rocky, fortunately.

She then asked for information pertaining to the driver of a particular blue Picanto that had driven past on Feb. 14, around 5:20pm.

Driver found in two days

And the internet delivered.

Two days later, Tan posted an update, saying that the driver had been found. Both Tan and the dog's owner expressed their gratitude for the help rendered.

Some members of the public had even offered financial assistance, Tan added.

More importantly, Rocky is on the road to recovery.

Tan did not elaborate on matters pertaining to the driver, or if they are even in contact with him or her.

Duty to stop in case of accident

In Singapore, drivers are obligated under the law to stop their vehicle if they had caused injury or death to an animal, as long as:

  • They have "reasonable grounds" to believe that the animal has an owner

  • The presence of the injured or dead animal on the road is likely to pose any safety hazard to the other road users

The driver should also render assistance to the injured animal, as much as reasonably possible within his or her power.

Those found guilty of not doing so are liable to a fine of up to S$3,000, or imprisonment of up to 12 months, or both.

Top image via Rebecca Tan's Instagram account.

