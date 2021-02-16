S'pore petrol duty increases by up to 15¢ per litre from Feb. 16, 2021

The Singapore government is increasing the petrol duty effective today (Feb. 16).

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat during his budget speech today.

Highlighting how Singapore has seen "positive outcomes" from the restructuring of diesel taxes in 2017 and 2019 to move towards a usage-based tax system, Heng said that this change will keep the momentum towards a more "efficient use of fuel or environmentally-friendly alternatives".

For premium petrol, the duty rates will be raised by 15 cents per litre. For intermediate petrol, the duty will be raised by 10 cents per litre.

Road tax rebates and cash payouts to support those who rely on vehicles

Support will be provided for Singaporeans who depend on their vehicles for their livelihood.

All motorcycles will receive a 60 per cent road tax rebate for a year.

In addition, individual owners of smaller motorcycles up to 400 cc will receive S$50 or S$80 in cash, depending on their engine capacity.

Active taxi and private car hire drivers using petrol and petrol hybrid vehicles will receive a petrol duty rebate of S$360 given out over four months. This is in addition to a one-year road tax rebate of 15 per cent given to all taxis and passenger cars which use petrol.

Lastly, all goods vehicles and buses using petrol will receive a one-year tax rebate of 100 per cent.

More information on the road tax rebates for petrol and petrol-hybrid vehicles can be found here.

Top image by Joshua Lee