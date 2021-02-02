Popular Japanese crepe shop Angels Heart, closes Harajuku outlet after over 35 years

Café Crepe Angels Heart, which opened over 35 years ago at Takeshita Street in Harajuku, has closed on Jan. 14, 2021, reported Shibuya Economic Newspaper.

The crepe speciality store is known for its pink exterior and sweet and savoury crepes. Customers could opt for various fillings such as ice cream, fresh cream and ham.

At its peak, around 3,000 crepes were sold each day.

Expired lease

According to Shibuya Economic Newspaper, the store closed as its lease expired.

However, they are considering reopening an outlet on Takeshita Street and Cat Street.

In the meantime, customers can still satisfy their crepe cravings at the other stores the company behind Café Crepe Angels Hearts operates.

These include Café Crepe at Laforet Harajuku and Café Crepe at Roppongi Hills.

Here are more photos of Café Crepe Angels Heart:

Related articles:

Come follow us on IG!

Top photo by Joe the Kop via Google Maps