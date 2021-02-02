Back

Popular Japanese crepe shop Angels Heart, closes Harajuku outlet after over 35 years

Sad.

Siti Hawa | February 02, 2021, 12:28 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Café Crepe Angels Heart, which opened over 35 years ago at Takeshita Street in Harajuku, has closed on Jan. 14, 2021, reported Shibuya Economic Newspaper.

The crepe speciality store is known for its pink exterior and sweet and savoury crepes. Customers could opt for various fillings such as ice cream, fresh cream and ham.

At its peak, around 3,000 crepes were sold each day.

Expired lease

According to Shibuya Economic Newspaper, the store closed as its lease expired.

However, they are considering reopening an outlet on Takeshita Street and Cat Street.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @melkjor

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by mandy (@mandaline.png)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 蔡裕芳🤡 (@_tsyufang_)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ✨Honest Food Thoughts 💭 ✨ (@honestfoodthoughts)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 흑우르 (@foodie_in_se0ul)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 布👸🏽💛 (@hsiaopu)

In the meantime, customers can still satisfy their crepe cravings at the other stores the company behind Café Crepe Angels Hearts operates.

These include Café Crepe at Laforet Harajuku and Café Crepe at Roppongi Hills.

Here are more photos of Café Crepe Angels Heart:

Photo via Tokyo Creative

Photo by Joe the Kop via Google Maps

Photo via Neo Tokyo

Related articles:

Come follow us on IG!

Top photo by Joe the Kop via Google Maps

Japanese restaurant with koi pond & garden pavilion offers a little slice of Kyoto in S'pore

Kyoto is closer than you think... with a bit of imagination.

February 02, 2021, 12:01 PM

Rare sighting of 7 hornbills loitering along Pasir Ris HDB corridor

Do not feed them.

February 02, 2021, 11:21 AM

Myanmar woman dancing while armoured vehicles roll up behind her

Surreal.

February 02, 2021, 10:46 AM

Local car subscription service company looking to acquire BlueSG

They are in advanced talks.

February 02, 2021, 10:07 AM

Actor Ben Yeo launches pineapple-tart shaped chiffon cake for S$38

Only 1,000 sets are available.

February 02, 2021, 09:58 AM

Razer will hire to fill 1,000 positions in S'pore at new one-north headquarters

No other details about the jobs on offer.

February 02, 2021, 03:52 AM

WP MPs Dennis Tan & Louis Chua urge govt to declare a climate emergency & be transparent with updates

Tan also hopes the motion recognises the civil society as one of the key partners in addressing the climate emergency.

February 02, 2021, 12:18 AM

Yishun coffee shop linked to infectious Covid-19 case

Today's update in full.

February 01, 2021, 11:30 PM

'I hope for democracy in my country': Myanmar nationals in S'pore speak out amid shock over military coup

They want their State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi to be released.

February 01, 2021, 10:56 PM

Rezone Clementi & Dover forests as nature reserves, use golf courses first: MP Rachel Ong

The PAP MP's suggestion to retain existing forested areas & use golf courses for future development echoed an earlier proposal on Dover Forest, by the Nature Society S'pore.

February 01, 2021, 10:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.