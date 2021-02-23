Clementi cafe opens till 12am daily, serves coffee, waffles & gelato on burnt cones

Located on Sunset Way in Clementi is Burnt Cones, a relatively new cafe offering a variety of gelato, waffles and coffee from Concrete Ground Speciality Coffee.

Cafe in the west

If you're wondering why the cafe is called Burnt Cones, that's because the cones at the cafe are handmade daily, and caramelised or burnt to various degrees.

There are two types of burnt cones offered here: Slightly burnt and burnt.

The sweet and slightly bitter cones pair differently with the gelato that the cafe has to offer.

Each day, the cafe typically has 12 flavours of gelato to choose from, some of which rotate monthly.

Some premium and signature flavours you can find include Bronte Pistachio, Black Sesame, Earl Grey, Mango Passion and Strawberry Basil.

And in case you're health-conscious, the gelato here are 97 per cent fat-free on average and are made with all-natural ingredients.

A single scoop starts from S$5 while a double scoop starts from S$9.

To enjoy it in Burnt Cones' handmade cone costs an additional S$1.

There's also the option of having it with buttermilk waffles served with maple syrup and icing sugar for an additional S$6.

There's also the buttermilk waffles with seasonal fruits (S$21) which is also served with a scoop of gelato.

Weekend brunch

If you're not up for desserts, Burnt Cones also offer brunch on weekends (Fridays to Sundays), from 9am to 1pm.

There's the breakfast burger (S$12), which has scrambled eggs, sliced cheese and turkey bacon sandwiched in brioche buns.

Or the sourdough toast with butter (S$6).

If you're thinking of having a drink, Concrete Ground serves a variety of coffee, tea and chocolate drinks.

This includes the affogato (S$10).

Or a flat white (S$5).

From 9am to 12am

The cafe is opened daily from 9am to 12am.

As part of the cafe's safe management measures, dining time is limited to one hour per group of guests.

There is no service charge and GST.

Details

105 Clementi Street 12, #01-02, Singapore 120105

Opening hours: 9am to 12am, daily