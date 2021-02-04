Back

Bukit Timah Truss Bridge temporarily decorated with upcycled lanterns & flowers for CNY

Community spirit.

Zhangxin Zheng | Andrew Koay | February 04, 2021, 03:36 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Residents in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC have spent the past few weeks decorating the Bukit Timah Truss Bridge.

Here's a festive transformation of the iconic bridge located along the Rail Corridor:

 

Upcycled decorations on Bukit Timah Truss Bridge

According to the People's Association media release, the bridge has been adorned with handmade lanterns and flowers since Feb. 3, 2021.

These lanterns and flowers were made from plastic bottles and bags, straws, oil containers.

There are 200 flowers on the bridge, of different colours and designs, to bring cheer to a more subdued Chinese New Year this year.

Agnes Liga, 48, one of the residents who helped with the decoration said that they referred to some YouTube videos to find inspiration for the handicraft.

In total, around 60 to 70 residents were involved in this project but they worked in smaller groups due to safe distancing measures.

“These are our community projects, we just do our part. If we can contribute something it would be nice,” Liga said.

Photo of MP Sim Ann and Liga taking welfie on the bridge.

Here are more photos of the decoration:

A way to celebrate festivals in an environmentally-friendly manner

Holland-Bukit Timah MPs Sim Ann and Christopher de Souza visited the bridge on Feb. 3 morning.

Sim said that the decorations were initiated by residents and she's grateful for that.

MP Christopher de Souza also described the decorations on the bridge situated between Bukit Timah ward and Ulu Pandan ward as "auspicious greetings" to the residents.

The refurbished Bukit Timah Truss Bridge has brought joy to visitors and residents and she hopes those who are enthusiastic about handicrafts and sustainability will come forward and share ideas for future festive occasions, Sim said to the press on Feb. 3 morning.

Swee.

All photos by Andrew Koay.

Halal Japanese eatery Tokyo Shokudo opening 2nd outlet at Westgate

Yummy.

February 04, 2021, 03:38 PM

22 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 4, all imported

Further details to be shared tonight.

February 04, 2021, 03:37 PM

Timeline of how TraceTogether went from Vivian Balakrishnan's statement to passing of Bill

From start to finish.

February 04, 2021, 03:37 PM

Bak kwa scammers take orders on Facebook, collect full payment, & go uncontactable

The products were advertised on Facebook.

February 04, 2021, 03:35 PM

Boy, 16, missing since Feb. 3 morning, last seen in Sengkang

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 999.

February 04, 2021, 02:41 PM

'Nearly blind & gentle' Thai man, 84, dies after brutal attack in US believed to be racially motivated

The attack on Vicha Ratanapakdee prompted many online to change their profile pictures to an illustration of him as show of solidarity.

February 04, 2021, 01:52 PM

Secondary school student, 15, dies after fall from high elements at SAFRA Yishun

The student was participating in a high-element activity on Weds., Feb. 3.

February 04, 2021, 01:40 PM

Bottega Veneta Japan selling necklace that looks like coiled phone cord for S$3,141

When life imitates art imitates life imitates...

February 04, 2021, 01:10 PM

Boat Quay hotpot restaurant features extensive Doraemon collection

Yay.

February 04, 2021, 01:08 PM

Star Awards to take place on Apr. 18, combining 2020 & 2021 ceremonies

Two-in-one.

February 04, 2021, 12:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.