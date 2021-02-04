Bukit Timah Truss Bridge temporarily decorated with upcycled lanterns & flowers for CNY

Residents in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC have spent the past few weeks decorating the Bukit Timah Truss Bridge.

Here's a festive transformation of the iconic bridge located along the Rail Corridor:

Upcycled decorations on Bukit Timah Truss Bridge

According to the People's Association media release, the bridge has been adorned with handmade lanterns and flowers since Feb. 3, 2021.

These lanterns and flowers were made from plastic bottles and bags, straws, oil containers.

There are 200 flowers on the bridge, of different colours and designs, to bring cheer to a more subdued Chinese New Year this year.

Agnes Liga, 48, one of the residents who helped with the decoration said that they referred to some YouTube videos to find inspiration for the handicraft.

In total, around 60 to 70 residents were involved in this project but they worked in smaller groups due to safe distancing measures.

“These are our community projects, we just do our part. If we can contribute something it would be nice,” Liga said.

Here are more photos of the decoration:

A way to celebrate festivals in an environmentally-friendly manner

Holland-Bukit Timah MPs Sim Ann and Christopher de Souza visited the bridge on Feb. 3 morning.

Sim said that the decorations were initiated by residents and she's grateful for that.

MP Christopher de Souza also described the decorations on the bridge situated between Bukit Timah ward and Ulu Pandan ward as "auspicious greetings" to the residents.

The refurbished Bukit Timah Truss Bridge has brought joy to visitors and residents and she hopes those who are enthusiastic about handicrafts and sustainability will come forward and share ideas for future festive occasions, Sim said to the press on Feb. 3 morning.

Swee.

All photos by Andrew Koay.