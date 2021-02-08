S’pore boss gives staff surprise Buddha Jumps Over the Wall for CNY but they look like urns

Bosses might take the Chinese New Year period to do a little something for their employees as a token of appreciation.

Buddha Jumps Over The Wall

One employer in Singapore apparently decided to gift each of his staff an individual pot of Buddha Jumps Over the Wall.

The dish is commonly regarded as a delicacy due to the premium ingredients used, as well as its rich flavour.

According to one Camila Tan, who posted about the incident on Facebook group Lim Kopi Corner, she said that the boss was unable to give them a bonus as their business was poor this year.

Instead, he chose to give each of them the CNY dish as a treat.

A startling sight

But when the staff opened up their lockers, she said she "got a shock" because of what she saw:

Here's a closer look at the pots, along with the little labels bearing their names stuck to the top.

As some pointed out, this could be mistaken for something else instead.

Like the urns used to store the ashes of the dead, for instance.

In response to her post, some also described the pots as looking "eerie", saying that they would get a fright too if they found this in their locker.

"Lucky now CNY not Hungry Ghost Festival," Tan wrote.

Top photo via Camila Tan's Facebook post.