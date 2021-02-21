Back

S'pore boy, 7, climbs onto 11th floor ledge & plays along railings, gives everyone a fright

Dangerous.

Tanya Ong | February 21, 2021, 09:22 PM

A 7-year-old boy was recently filmed playing on a ledge of a high-rise residential block.

The 26-second clip, which showed the boy playing dangerously along the air-conditioning ledge, had been circulating on WhatsApp.

The video is presumably taken by someone from an opposite block.

Boy had climbed out from toilet

According to a Shin Min Daily report, the boy had climbed out of a window from the master bedroom toilet by stepping onto the toilet bowl first.

At the ledge, he was seen climbing onto the railings and playing with a water spray bottle.

He was dressed in a red T-shirt and black shorts.

Screengrab from WhatsApp video, via Shin Min.

Screengrab from WhatsApp video, via Shin Min.

At one point, he was also seen hanging onto the outer part of the railings and teetering along the edge of the ledge.

Screengrab from WhatsApp video, via Shin Min.

Parents weren't home

The incident took place on Feb. 5, at around 7pm.

The parents, who declined to be named, told Shin Min that they were not home at that time. The only people at home were their two other children.

Both of them, who are in Secondary Three and Primary Four respectively, were studying in their rooms while their youngest sibling had been playing on his own.

Father has taught him a lesson

The boy's father suspected that his son was curious after watching too many television programmes, perhaps thinking that he could be superman.

He explained to his kid that falling from a certain height would have averse consequences.

He added that he would restrict his son's screen time.

Top photo: Screengrabs from WhatsApp video, via Shin Min Daily.

