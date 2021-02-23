Back

Kids stick heads out of BMW sunroof in Ang Mo Kio & Sengkang

Dangerous joyride.

Tanya Ong | February 23, 2021, 01:03 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

A car driving along Singapore's roads raised some concern after people noticed that several kids were poking their heads out of the sunroof.

According to a video by SG Road Vigilante, the white BMW was spotted near Ang Mo Kio Block 591 on Feb. 20.

The car was seen turning out of the car park at Block 590A.

SG Road Vigilante/YouTube

What appears to be the location on Google Streetview:

Photo via Google Streetview.

The vehicle was also seen at a traffic junction along Sengkang West Avenue.

SG Road Vigilante/YouTube

ROADS.sg/FB, via Jaime Leong.

In the SG Road Vigilante video, the children were described to be "tank commanders".

A photo taken by another driver in an adjacent vehicle showed the kids in the car:

ROADS.sg/FB, via Jaime Leong.

SG Road Vigilante/YouTube

In response to the social media posts, people pointed out that such an act is "dangerous", and that it is the driver's responsibility to ensure that all passengers are safely buckled up.

In Singapore, it is an offence for passengers in a car to not wear their seat belt.

Passengers under 1.35m tall will also need to be secured with an appropriate restraint, such as a child booster seat.

Top photo via SG Road Vigilante/YouTube

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.