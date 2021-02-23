Kids stick heads out of BMW sunroof in Ang Mo Kio & Sengkang

A car driving along Singapore's roads raised some concern after people noticed that several kids were poking their heads out of the sunroof.

According to a video by SG Road Vigilante, the white BMW was spotted near Ang Mo Kio Block 591 on Feb. 20.

The car was seen turning out of the car park at Block 590A.

What appears to be the location on Google Streetview:

The vehicle was also seen at a traffic junction along Sengkang West Avenue.

In the SG Road Vigilante video, the children were described to be "tank commanders".

A photo taken by another driver in an adjacent vehicle showed the kids in the car:

In response to the social media posts, people pointed out that such an act is "dangerous", and that it is the driver's responsibility to ensure that all passengers are safely buckled up.

In Singapore, it is an offence for passengers in a car to not wear their seat belt.

Passengers under 1.35m tall will also need to be secured with an appropriate restraint, such as a child booster seat.

Top photo via SG Road Vigilante/YouTube