Bishan DBSS flat sold for S$1.21m, 6th flat to be sold above S$1m in last 6 months

A cluster of Housing and Development Board (HDB) blocks in the Bishan has seen six of its units being sold for prices above a million dollars, in the past six months.

The Natura Loft project was built under the Design, Build and Sell Scheme (DBSS) in 2011.

Two flats sold above S$1.2 million in two months

The most recent of such sales happened last month, according to resale price information published by HDB.

It involved a five-room flat between the 25th and 27th floor of Block 273A, which was sold for S$1,210,000.

A similar unit in neighbouring Block 273B went for S$1,218,888, just a month before.

In the past six months, there have been four other resale transactions in Natura Loft that involved prices over $1,000,000.

Here's the pricing information from the HDB website:

The trend of million-dollar resale transactions at Natura Loft seems to have began even earlier, however.

It was previously reported that a flat was sold for S$1.07 million at the start of the Circuit Breaker period.

DBSS flats

DBSS flats tend to attract premium prices.

Flats built under the DBSS scheme are purchased directly from the developer and not from HDB.

The flats also have different features from HDB BTO flats (which tend to have a standard layout), so they resemble condo units more than HDB flats.

There are 13 DBSS projects in Singapore, including Park Central at Ang Mo Kio, Trivelis at Clementi, The Peak @ Toa Payoh and Parc Lumiere at Simei.

A five-room DBSS flat in Boon Keng was sold for S$1.185 million at the start of 2019.

In 2017, resale prices for over 40 HDB flats crossed the million-dollar mark.

These included a five-room flat at the [email protected] (S$1.14 million), and a five-room HDB resale flat at Natura Loft (S$1.18 million).

