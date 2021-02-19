Massive online book sale in S'pore sees up to 95% off over 60,000 titles from Feb. 27 to Mar. 5

The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is back in Singapore and will be held online from Feb. 27 to Mar. 5, 2021.

Book enthusiasts can choose from over 60,000 titles that will be going at up to 95 per cent off their retail price.

A variety of books will be on sale, with genres like science-fiction, thrillers, literature, cookbooks and children activity books.

There will also be daily deals and special bundles for Disney books to look forward to.

OCBC customers

OCBC customers can get early access to the sale on Feb. 26 as long as they register by Feb. 24 here.

They will also enjoy:

Special deals on selected titles on Feb. 26

First pick on "crazy deals"

A promotion for OCBC cardmembers that will be revealed at a later date

The Big Bad Wolf has travelled to South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia and more since it was established in 2009.

While past iterations have been physical events, the pandemic has necessitated an online fair.

It previously held an online book sale in Singapore in Oct. 2020.

Top photo by Asrul Muzaffar M on Foursquare and Big Bad Wolf Books