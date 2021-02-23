Bangladeshi delivery assistant from Kranji timber factory tests positive for Covid-19

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed four new cases of Covid-19 infection earlier today (Feb. 23).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,883.

Case 60432

There is one new locally-transmitted case residing in a dormitory.

Case 60432 is a 35-year-old male Bangladesh national who works as a delivery assistant at Chng Woodworking Pte Ltd and resides in a dormitory located at Kranji Way.

His job entails the loading and unloading of goods, and he does not interact with clients.

He was detected when his Covid-19 test taken on 21 February as part of Rostered Routine Testing (RRT) came back positive.

His serological test result has come back negative, indicating that this is likely a current infection.

The case is currently unlinked.

Imported cases: 3

There were three imported cases reported today.

They had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN. All three cases are asymptomatic.

The imported cases arrived from the UAE, UK, Philippines and India.

Here is a breakdown of the imported cases:

7 more cases discharged

Seven more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 59,753 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 19 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving.

One is in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

82 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

No new locations visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Feb. 23.

Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Feb. 23:

