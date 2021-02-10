Back

Fragrance S'pore has DIY bak kwa BBQ set with disposable grill for S$28

Ownself cook, ownself eat.

Fasiha Nazren | February 10, 2021, 05:10 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Bak kwa is a must-have during the Chinese New Year festivities.

If you're still searching for some pork jerky but always wanted to smoke some yourself, you can consider this handy appliance from Fragrance.

DIY bak kwa

This year, the local bak kwa brand is offering a charcoal grill BBQ set for a limited time.

This set comes with:

  • A disposable instant BBQ pit

  • 500 grams of sliced tender bak kwa

  • A cooler bag

As the bak kwa is provided raw, one will have to grill the bak kwa themselves, using the provided disposable grill.

Photo from Fragrance Bak Kwa's Facebook page.

Photo from Fragrance Bak Kwa's Facebook page.

Here are some tips from the Fragrance website:

  • Make sure that the bak kwa is sizzling on one side before flipping it over to the other side.

  • Flip the bak kwa frequently to avoid burning or overcooking it.

  • Overcooking the bak kwa can make it tough.

S$28 per set

In case you're interested, each set costs S$28.

It is only available for purchase via Fragrance's online store.

Top image from Fragrance Bak Kwa's Facebook page.

Yanxi Palace hotpot in Chinatown S'pore for about S$50 per pax: worth it or not?

Spoiler: It's not exactly Yanxi-Palace themed.

February 10, 2021, 05:09 PM

Ah Yat seafood restaurant & Zam Zam among 6 eateries ordered to close after breaching Covid-19 rules

73 park- and beach-goers were fined too.

February 10, 2021, 03:49 PM

15 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 10, including 1 dorm case

As of 12pm.

February 10, 2021, 03:44 PM

Customs in China tear open online shopping packages destined for S'pore, freight forwarder to refund shipping fees

Random inspection.

February 10, 2021, 03:40 PM

S'porean businessman who co-founded Razer to cut ties with Myanmar military-backed company

An advocacy group had called for the Razer board to sack its co-founder.

February 10, 2021, 03:20 PM

S'pore welcomes Biden administration's efforts to strengthen cooperation with Asean countries

Reaffirming strong ties between Singapore and the U.S.

February 10, 2021, 02:41 PM

MDS Collections apologises, founder commits to reply & resolve complaints in 48 hours

Working throughout the CNY period to resolve issues flagged by customers.

February 10, 2021, 02:37 PM

Photo of unused taxis due to Covid-19 pandemic deemed best of S'pore in world competition

Effects of the pandemic, captured.

February 10, 2021, 02:33 PM

Haribo & Asian fashion brand launching gummy bear-themed apparel from S$24, available in S'pore

Cute.

February 10, 2021, 12:52 PM

WHO team says 'extremely unlikely' for Covid-19 virus to have leaked from Wuhan lab in China

They said it is likely the virus first jumped from a bat to another animal, and then to humans.

February 10, 2021, 12:06 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.