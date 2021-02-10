Fragrance S'pore has DIY bak kwa BBQ set with disposable grill for S$28

Bak kwa is a must-have during the Chinese New Year festivities.

If you're still searching for some pork jerky but always wanted to smoke some yourself, you can consider this handy appliance from Fragrance.

DIY bak kwa

This year, the local bak kwa brand is offering a charcoal grill BBQ set for a limited time.

This set comes with:

A disposable instant BBQ pit

500 grams of sliced tender bak kwa

A cooler bag

As the bak kwa is provided raw, one will have to grill the bak kwa themselves, using the provided disposable grill.

Here are some tips from the Fragrance website:

Make sure that the bak kwa is sizzling on one side before flipping it over to the other side.

Flip the bak kwa frequently to avoid burning or overcooking it.

Overcooking the bak kwa can make it tough.

S$28 per set

In case you're interested, each set costs S$28.

It is only available for purchase via Fragrance's online store.

Top image from Fragrance Bak Kwa's Facebook page.