Back

Budget 2021: Aviation sector to get S$870 million, taxi & private hire car drivers S$133 million

These sectors include the aviation, the land transport, and the arts, culture, and sports sectors.

Darryl Laiu | February 16, 2021, 03:17 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

In his budget speech on Feb. 16, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said that he has set aside about S$1 billion of targeted financial support for sectors that continue to be adversely affected by Covid-19 in 2021.

Specifically, the sectors that will receive this support are the aviation sector, the land transport sector, and the arts and culture, and sports sector.

Aviation sector - S$870 million

Heng said that the government has set aside S$870 million targeted support for the aviation sector.

"International borders remain largely closed today. As of end-January this year, total passenger movements in Changi were only about 2 per cent of pre Covid-19 levels," said Heng. "To preserve core capabilities and Singapore's strong position built up over the years, I will provide targeted support and extend cost relief for the aviation sector."

Heng added later on in his speech some of the plans the sector has in mind to upgrade its capabilities and prepare for the recovery.

Heng said that the airport will be investing in their capabilities to secure public health through improving their on-arrival testing and biosafety systems.

This includes the Notarise and Verify system being developed by GovTech that aims to quickly verify the authenticity of digital Covid-19 test result certificates and vaccination records.

Land transport sector - S$133 million

Heng said that the government has set aside S$133 million for the previously announced Covid-19 Driver Relief Fund.

Heng said: "In our land transport sector, taxi and private hire car drivers have been hard hit by the pandemic, and will continue to need support in 2021."

Arts, culture and sports - S$45 million

Heng said that the government has set aside S$45 million for extensions and enhancements to the Arts and Culture Resilience Package and the Sport Resilience Package.

The purpose of these packages are to support business and self-employed persons in these sectors.

Heng said that he will enhance these packages to support capability development and sector transformation, and to encourage the community to deepen skills, go digital, and transform business models.

More details on these plans will be announced by the Minister of Culture, Community and Youth.

Top image adapted from MOF/Facebook and Changi Airport/Facebook.

Budget 2021: Heng on foreign workers — 'We have to accept what this little island can accommodate'

He also announced that the S Pass quota for the manufacturing sector will be decreased next year.

February 16, 2021, 03:59 PM

Budget 2021: Salaries of nurses & healthcare workers in public institutions to be enhanced

He expressed his "deepest appreciation" to all the healthcare workers.

February 16, 2021, 03:52 PM

Budget 2021: S$5.4 billion for SGUnited Jobs & Skills Package, target of hiring 200,000 locals

A majority of which will be allocated into the Jobs Growth Initiative.

February 16, 2021, 03:49 PM

'Dee Kosh boys' shed light on their side of the story on new YouTube channel

Dee Kosh has apparently given his blessings for the new channel.

February 16, 2021, 03:44 PM

1 new imported case of Covid-19 on Feb. 16, MOH to exclude past infections from case count

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

February 16, 2021, 03:44 PM

Budget 2021: Jobs Support Scheme to be extended 6 months for aviation, aerospace & tourism

Retail & food services companies are among a second group to see their JSS payouts extended to June.

February 16, 2021, 03:13 PM

Budget 2021: Covid-19 budget measures estimated to save 155,000 jobs & avoid worse recession

Heng said that Singapore's GDP could have shrunk by at least 12.4 per cent, if not for the Covid-19 budget measures.

February 16, 2021, 03:04 PM

Police arrest driver, 34, & male passenger, 27, over suspected Toa Payoh hit-&-run incident

A female passenger had previously been arrested.

February 16, 2021, 02:44 PM

Donate your unopened & unexpired CNY snacks to migrant workers in S'pore

Share your spoils with those who can still have them because you had too much.

February 16, 2021, 02:29 PM

Sawfish on the brink of extinction, gone in over half its natural habitats

Habitat loss and overfishing are to blame.

February 16, 2021, 01:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.