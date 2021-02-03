Aung San Suu Kyi reportedly charged by police for using illegally imported walkie talkies

Leader of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party Aung San Suu Kyi has reportedly been charged by the Myanmar police.

This follows a pre-dawn raid on Feb. 1 where a number of leaders from her NLD party were arrested and detained.

According to a document from a Naypyidaw police station seen by Reuters, Suu Kyi was charged for alleged breaches of an import-export law.

According to the Reuters report, military officers who searched her residence found hand-held radios that were apparently illegally imported.

BBC reported that walkie talkie radios which were allegedly illegally imported, and used by Suu Kyi, were found at her home in Naypyidaw.

What has happened

The recent military coup in Myanmar has sent shockwaves across the world.

The coup has been condemned by countries such as the United States, which said it "will take action against those responsible" if the coup was not reversed, but the Myanmar army is likely to remain unperturbed by such statements.

General Min Aung Hlaing had justified the takeover -- formally designated by Washington as a "coup" -- as "inevitable", given that the government had not addressed its objection to the alleged election fraud in November last year, AFP reported.

In Myanmar, protests have taken on unorthodox forms.

Photo by Thet Aung / AFP