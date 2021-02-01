'I urge people not to accept this': Aung San Suu Kyi says in response to Burmese military coup

Aung San Suu Kyi has called on the public to protest and not accept the "military coup" that took place on Feb. 1.

According to Reuters, the statement was released on the verified Facebook page of Myanmar's National League for Democracy (NLD) party, on behalf of Suu Kyi, who is currently detained.

"Unjustified"

Suu Kyi was "taken" along with other party leaders and activists in the early morning, after days of tension with military junta.

She has been the de facto leader of Myanmar since 2015, after winning Myanmar's first democratic election against the Burmese army.

According to CNA, the statement said that the military's actions were "unjustified" as it went against the constitution and the will of voters.

The actions of the military are actions to put the country back under a dictatorship. I urge people not to accept this, to respond and wholeheartedly to protest against the coup by the military.

It has not been possible to confirm who posted the statement, given that NLD members were not answering phone calls.

However, in a handwritten note at the bottom of the statement, NLD chairman Win Htein has stressed it is authentic and reflects Suu Kyi’s wishes.

Win Htein, who could not be reached by Reuters, wrote:

On my life I swear, that this request to the people is Aung San Suu Kyi's genuine statement.

#save_Myanmar

Burmese netizens have taken to social media platforms to express support for Suu Kyi, and report the situation on the ground.

Mobile internet data connections and some phone services, for example, were disrupted in major cities, and still are.

Some netizens expressed their fear of the future, while others implored for the international community to help in calling attention to Myanmar's situation.

Im already too scared for my future.Within a morning, our rights are taken away. I slept peacefully last night but I feel like I woke up in a war zone#Save_Myanmar #Save_Burma#Reject_the_Military#We_need_democracy#Help_us_and_support_our_Leader #Aung_San_Suu_Kyi_government pic.twitter.com/6HaOsHvIlF — ash (@ash24737099) February 1, 2021

They're trying to shut down the infos by cutting down the internet , phones, television channels etc. We really need all of your help.

Please spread the news about Myanmar as much as possible. #Save_Myanmar #Reject_the_Military #We_need_democracy #Aung_San_Suu_Kyi_government pic.twitter.com/0bnGmHs5Dz — BBH Union Myanmar (@BHFamilyMM) February 1, 2021

Activists from Thailand, which borders Myanmar, have also started rallying to protest against the military coup, in solidarity with Myanmar's current situation.

#Thailand key anti-government protest leader @paritchi condemns #Myanmar #militarycoup, that democracy is needed for all not just in Thailand but also in Myanmar. That citizens should have ownership of own country & that Thailand should #StandWithMyanmar to reject #military #coup pic.twitter.com/h5kd3qf7Ds — May Wong (@MayWongCNA) February 1, 2021

