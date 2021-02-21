Back

Yishun home studio lets you art jam with fluffy cats chilling by your side, costs S$35 for 2 hours

Therapeutic.

Kayla Wong | February 21, 2021, 05:30 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

If you fancy a cosy, quiet environment for you to paint comfortably, with cats chilling by your side, you might want to check out this home studio at Yishun.

Art jamming with cats

Located opposite Khatib MRT station, Wildflower Studio is an inviting place that welcomes both adults and children.

Image via Wildflower Studio/Instagram

Image via Wildflower Studio/Instagram

It also has three resident cats to keep you company while you paint.

Image via Wildflower Studio/Instagram

The cats are Saffron, Sundae and Soba (in respective order):

Image via Wildflower Studio/Instagram

Image via Wildflower Studio/Instagram

Image via Wildflower Studio/Instagram

You can carry the cats too, gently of course. Also try not to make any loud noises or sudden movements to avoid stressing them out.

Image via Wildflower Studio/Instagram

Very therapeutic.

The studio, run by 35-year-old Amanda Cho, is shared by her family too, which includes her husband and their two daughters.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Amanda (@consider.the.wild.flowers)

Cho has been working in the education industry for over 15 years, and is currently the Senior Creative and Ops Manager at EtonHouse.

In addition, she volunteers at the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Where and how much?

Each session, which lasts for two hours, costs S$35. 

Your first drink and materials are also provided in the price.

If two hours are not enough, you can add S$8 for every half an hour thereafter.

With a pricing plan, however, you can get some discounts.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Amanda (@consider.the.wild.flowers)

Top image via Wildflower Studio/Instagram

King cobra spotted hanging from tree at MacRitchie Nature Trial, hikers look on in amazement

They speculated about what the snake was trying to do.

February 21, 2021, 07:41 PM

WWF S'pore welcomes S'pore Green Plan to protect natural areas & make sustainable food supply chain a priority

It takes more to reverse biodiversity loss and tackle climate change to safeguard our future generations.

February 21, 2021, 06:46 PM

Foodpanda customer refuses to cancel order, calls delivery rider 'blur sotong' for not cancelling

Occupational hazard.

February 21, 2021, 06:30 PM

2 women attacked by wild boar at Punggol, 1 was dragged along for 1m

The women were sent to Sengkang General Hospital.

February 21, 2021, 06:07 PM

Efforts to build social cohesion in S'pore should not be trivialised: President Halimah Yacob

Social media and the spread of misinformation can undermine such cohesion.

February 21, 2021, 04:49 PM

S'porean serving SHN uses Post-its to befriend SHN guest in opposite hotel, buy each other bubble tea

Old-school friendship.

February 21, 2021, 04:45 PM

Thomson Plaza Starbucks staff allegedly sprayed disinfectant at customer's face after he coughed

The customer claimed that the disinfectant got into his eyes, causing him to tear up.

February 21, 2021, 04:25 PM

11 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 21, all imported

Further updates to be shared by MOH later today.

February 21, 2021, 03:33 PM

Goh Chok Tong continues CNY tradition of dinner with old RI classmates, including Tan Cheng Bock

Goh and Tan were joined by their spouses.

February 21, 2021, 03:13 PM

S’pore hawker selling chicken rice & roast pork birthday cakes that cost S$48-S$88

The cakes have to be ordered in advance.

February 21, 2021, 02:55 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.