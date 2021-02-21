Yishun home studio lets you art jam with fluffy cats chilling by your side, costs S$35 for 2 hours

If you fancy a cosy, quiet environment for you to paint comfortably, with cats chilling by your side, you might want to check out this home studio at Yishun.

Art jamming with cats

Located opposite Khatib MRT station, Wildflower Studio is an inviting place that welcomes both adults and children.

It also has three resident cats to keep you company while you paint.

The cats are Saffron, Sundae and Soba (in respective order):

You can carry the cats too, gently of course. Also try not to make any loud noises or sudden movements to avoid stressing them out.

Very therapeutic.

The studio, run by 35-year-old Amanda Cho, is shared by her family too, which includes her husband and their two daughters.

Cho has been working in the education industry for over 15 years, and is currently the Senior Creative and Ops Manager at EtonHouse.

In addition, she volunteers at the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Where and how much?

Each session, which lasts for two hours, costs S$35.

Your first drink and materials are also provided in the price.

If two hours are not enough, you can add S$8 for every half an hour thereafter.

With a pricing plan, however, you can get some discounts.

Top image via Wildflower Studio/Instagram