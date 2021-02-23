New cafe in Aljunied offering S$35 afternoon high tea set for 2 on weekdays

A cafe specialising in Western and Malaysian cuisine recently opened in Aljunied.

Known as Teahouse 1973, they wish to present the best of Malaysian culture and cuisine with their traditional recipes handed down through the ages.

Their high tea set for two costs just S$35, which as you may have noticed, is considerably cheaper than many places in Singapore.

S$35 high tea set for two

Available between 2pm and 5pm on Tuesday and Friday, the high tea set features "freshly homemade cakes" and a pot of fruit tea.

The selection of cakes also changes every day.

A customer who visited on Feb. 17 noted that the high tea set prices were nett.

Here are some photos of the high tea experience shared to Facebook group Let's Go Singapore by one Jieyin Cheah.

Other menu items

Other than afternoon tea, the cafe also serves a range of Asian and Western fare.

Burgers are available in Fish (S$13.80) or Beef (S$13.80).

Penang Laksa (S$7.80) is a specialty and recommended dish of this cafe.

If you prefer rice, their Sambal Sotong + Nasi Lemak (S$13.80) are also recommended.

A popular dessert they serve is the Waffle Original Crispy + Ice Cream (S$12.80).

Another option is Ice Cream (S$12.80) with cereal, fruits, jelly, and 2 scoops of gelato.

Click here to view the full menu.

Interior

With a green-striped counter and green upholstery banquet seating and matching chairs, green is a key colour of the cafe's interior.

There is also bar top seating towards the back of the cafe if you prefer a quiet corner.

Teahouse 1973

Address: 53 Sims Place, #01-172, Sims Vista, Singapore 380053

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 11am to 8pm

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images by Kelvin Phua and Teahouse 1973.