HDB owner seeks adopter for Golden Retriever after neighbour allegedly complains about dog

Update, Feb. 18, 2021, 12:32am: Queenie's owner has received many queries regarding adopting her dog. She has shortlisted a few adopters and will not be responding to all messages due to the overwhelming queries. The owner wrote: "Big thanks to everyone that showed their concern and love to Queenie, and I apologise that we are not able to respond to everyone due to the overwhelming amount of messages received for her."

A dog owner in Singapore has put up a notice seeking adopters for their seven-year-old Golden Retriever named Queenie.

The appeal was posted to private Facebook group Singapore Pet Adoptions & Rehomers on Feb. 16, 2021.

The owner said in the post that they were unable to keep Queenie after someone in their estate had allegedly complained about the canine.

Golden Retrievers are not one of the HDB-approved breeds, which usually run smaller in size.

Flat owners who breach the regulation can be fined up to S$4,000.

Queenie is described as a "friendly girl" who likes children. The Golden Retriever is outdoor trained and understands basic commands, the owner added.

It is also sterilised, microchipped, and licensed under the AVA (now AVS, or Animal and Veterinary Service).

Its new owner should have "lots of patience and love", and someone with experience is preferred.

Commenters have expressed their sympathy for the owner, with a few providing suggestions to resolve the situation, such as appealing to the estate's MP.

Top photo via Singapore Pet Adoptions & Rehomers/Facebook