Adidas Ultraboost Mahjong shoes selling at Footlocker S'pore for S$249 mostly snapped up

Chinese New Year is just around the corner. And it seems like many are looking out for some sweet kicks for the special occasion.

Mahjong design

Adidas has aptly launched the Ultraboost Mahjong men's and women's shoes.

Each pair retails for S$249, and incorporates colourful mahjong tile symbols across the soles of the shoes.

Here's the women's design:

And here's the men's design:

Out of stock

The shoes are available on Footlocker Singapore's website.

However, the men's shoes appear to be fully out of stock.

Only less than six of the women's shoes (size US 7.5) are left at the time of writing.

Better be quick.

Top images from Footlocker website.