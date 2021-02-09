Back

9 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Feb. 15, 2021 all imported

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Lean Jinghui | February 15, 2021, 03:51 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional nine cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Feb. 15.

This brings the total number of cases to 59,809.

There are no new locally-transmitted infections in the community.

All nine cases are imported, and were placed on stay-home notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily case numbers

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Feb. 7: 24

Feb. 8: 22

Feb. 9: 11

Feb. 10: 15

Feb. 11: 12

Feb. 12: 18

Feb. 13: 9

Feb. 14: 14

Top image via Joshua Lee. 

