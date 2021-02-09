9 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Feb. 15, 2021 all imported

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional nine cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Feb. 15.
This brings the total number of cases to 59,809.
There are no new locally-transmitted infections in the community.
All nine cases are imported, and were placed on stay-home notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.
Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.
Daily case numbers
Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:
Feb. 7: 24
Feb. 8: 22
Feb. 9: 11
Feb. 10: 15
Feb. 11: 12
Feb. 12: 18
Feb. 13: 9
Feb. 14: 14
Top image via Joshua Lee.
