S'pore police investigating 88 people for allegedly drinking & gathering in large groups

Alleged breach of safe distancing.

Tanya Ong | February 23, 2021, 05:54 PM

The police are investigating 62 men and 26 women, aged between 17 and 56, for alleged non-compliance with safe distancing measures.

There were two incidents in total.

The first incident involved 48 men and 17 women allegedly drinking and socialising in an office unit along Genting Lane. The police received information on the gathering on Feb. 6.

Emerald Hill raid

In a separate incident on Feb. 19, 2021, the police conducted a raid on a residential unit along Emerald Hill Road.

14 men and nine women were allegedly found drinking, smoking and singing in the unit.

For non-compliance with safe distancing measures, offenders may be jailed for up to six months, or fined up to S$10,000 or both.

Photo from Singapore Police Force.

Photo from Singapore Police Force.

In addition, a 23-year-old male Chinese national, who was purportedly working there as a server without a valid work permit, was arrested for contravention of the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

If found guilty of being in employment without a valid work pass, he could be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $20,000, or both.

Public entertainment and liquor without valid license

For both incidents, the police also said that public entertainment and liquor were believed to be provided without a valid licence.

Karaoke equipment and supplies of alcohol were seized as case exhibits.

Photo from Singapore Police Force.

A 30-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman, believed to be the respective operators of the units along Genting Lane and Emerald Hill Road, will be investigated.

The offence of providing public entertainment and supplying liquor without a valid licence each carry a fine of up to S$20,000.

Top photo via Singapore Police Force.

