74 people fined at beaches & parks, 3 F&B outlets ordered to close for breaching Covid-19 rules

Enforcement inspections have been stepped up at various locations in Singapore, leading to 74 people and 12 food and beverage (F&B) outlets being penalised last week.

Three F&B outlets were ordered to close, while nine others were fined for breaching safe management measures.

Three F&B outlets ordered to close

The three F&B outlets that were ordered to close are:

1. Bumbu (44 Kandahar Street)

Bumbu was found to have a group of 14 diners split across two tables at 8:55pm on Jan. 29, 2021. The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has issued an order requiring the operator to close the premises for 10 days from Feb. 4 to Feb. 13. 2021.

2. Darts Buddy (28 Beatty Road)

Darts Buddy was found to have allowed consumption of alcohol by diners after 10:30pm on Jan. 29, 2021. The establishment’s main door and shutters were closed and officers had to enter the premises by the rear door. The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) has issued an order requiring the operator to close for a period of 10 days from Feb. 1 to 10 Feb. 10, 2021.

3. Drinks Emporium, operated by Adamouse Pte Ltd (83 Club Street)

Drinks Emporium was found to have allowed consumption of alcohol by diners at 1:10am on Jan. 16, 2021. The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has issued an order requiring the operator to close the premises for a total of 20 days from Feb. 3 to Feb. 22, 2021 for failing to comply with SMMs.

The establishment was previously issued a composition fine of S$1,000 and an order to close for a total of 10 days in Nov. 2020, for allowing consumption of alcohol after 10:30pm and providing games for diners.

Under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, F&B establishments are not permitted to provide games if they are not also an amusement centre.

Besides these three outlets, nine others were fined S$1,000 each for breaching SMM such as not maintaining safe distancing between groups of diners.

The nine outlets are:

1. Chinatown Seafood, 2/4 Trengganu Street

2. FYR, 19 Boon Tat Street

3. GoroGoro Steamboat & Korean Buffet, The Centrepoint #03-43

4. Kok Sen Restaurant, 30/32 Keong Saik Road

5. RCS Sports Bistro, 467 Joo Chiat Road

6. Bao Ding, 16 Mosque Street

7. Isle, Orchard Towers #B1-06/07

8. Filing Station Nightclub and Café, Orchard Towers #01-20

9. Chettinadu Restaurant, 41 Chander Road

74 individuals fined at parks and beaches

74 people were fined S$300 each at parks and beaches for not abiding by SMMs on Jan. 30 and Jan. 31 last weekend.

The National Parks Board found breaches such as groups of more than eight people, and intermingling between groups.

NParks is also investigating two groups of more than 20 people each.

The groups were found gathering at East Coast Park and Changi Beach Park on Jan. 30, 2021.

Increased social interactions during festive periods increases the risk of Covid-19 transmission, the authorities said, reminding people to avoid going to crowded places such as shopping malls, F&B outlets, markets, supermarkets, and parks during peak hours.

Ahead of the festive period, agencies have stepped up enforcement inspections and will be checking bookings made at F&B outlets and managing crowds at areas such as Chinatown.

Top photos by SPF, URA and NParks