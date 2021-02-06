6 friends create Chinese New Year display in Yishun out of recycled materials

A group of six friends and neighbours from Yishun Greenwalk came together to create a Chinese New Year-themed tableau in the heartlands, using environmentally-friendly methods.

They started in Nov. 2020, deciding to work together to bring a "festive mood" to the estate, as Covid-19 had disrupted many large-scale public gatherings.

A member of the group, a woman surnamed Koo, said that they wanted to create a display in the heartlands where they lived.

Recycled materials

The group also decided to reduce waste by reusing materials to create their display.

They solicited recycled materials on social media, and received many donations from the public.

Red bottles served as "firecrackers", while green ones formed the body of a dragon.

What's even more impressive is that the lights and music are both powered using solar energy, with a battery storing energy collected from solar panels.

Koo said that the entire scene cost about S$500 to set up, once they obtained approval from the Town Council and were supported by the Residents' Committee.

"My team hopes to inspire similar (like-minded people) to come out and share a little with the rest of the neighbours, liven up the mood and let them know, 'You are not alone. We will walk out of this pandemic together'," she said.

You can see it at the open field beside Block 318C in Yishun Greenwalk.

Top image from a Mothership contributor.